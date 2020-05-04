BusinessDay
Cash-trapped Lagosians besiege banks, ignore social distancing

On the first day of the partial easing of the month-long lockdown, Lagosians on Monday besieged the banks in their numbers, abandoning social distancing. Some of them wore their facemasks.

From Access Bank through GTBank to Zenith Bank, the scene was the same, as hundreds of bank customers in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, were seen crowding together as they struggled to get into the respective bank branches. Few bank staff were available to attend to the customers.

Strict observance of social distancing is part of the conditions on which both the Federal and Lagos governments approved the partial easing of the lockdown. This is considered a key factor in curtailing the community spread of coronavirus.

At GTBank’s branch at Idimu, a horde of customers could be seen besieging the entrance into the banking hall. It was the same at the bank’s branch at Masha, in Surulere, where customers were literarily struggling with each other to make their way. It was even worse at the ATM terminals, where several customers stood in long queues to withdraw money.

 

 

