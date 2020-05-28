Buhari writes Reps, seeks approval for $5.513bn borrowing, revised 2020 budget 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a request to the House of Representatives

> to approve $5.513 billion external borrowing to finance the 2020 budget, priority projects of the Federal Government and projects to support States Government.

He also requested the House to approve the revised 2020 budget. The National Assembly had last year approved N10.59 budget but the budget was recently revised by the Federal Government to N10.52 trillion.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila read the President’s letters at the commencement of Thursday plenary, shortly after which the House go into executive session.

Details shortly…