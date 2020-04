President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 8pm today, Monday, April 27, 2020.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said all television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.