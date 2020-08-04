BusinessDay
Buhari, security chiefs blame heightened insecurity on drugs, influx of illegal aliens

...president to hold virtual meeting with governors

The security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari with the security chiefs on Tuesday identified the high menace of drug abuse as responsible for the increased insecurity in the country, including armed banditry, kidnappings and rapes, according to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno. The meeting also identified the high prevalence of illegal aliens as…

