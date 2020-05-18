BusinessDay
Buhari not addressing Nigerians tonight, says Femi Adesina

Contrary to media speculations, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will not address the nation today, a presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said.

Femi Adesina in a tweet on his Twitter handle (@FemiAdesina) on Monday afternoon said there is “no presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.”

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” Adesina tweeted.

The clarifications came after Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus, said the president will make his decision on Monday following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

 

 

