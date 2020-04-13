Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Buhari extends lockdown by two weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun by 14 days.
This is in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has entered community transmission phase.
“Having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement (Lockdown) in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days,” he said in a broadcast on Monday.
The lockdown takes effect from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.
