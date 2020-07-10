Buhari approves Magu’s suspension, names EFCC director of operations acting chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

This is coming after several days of silence by the presidency on Magu’s fate following his arrest and detention, Monday, by the presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption levelled against him.

According to a statement by Umar Gwandu, special assistant on media and public relations office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, President Buhari also approved that the EFCC director of operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard.

Magu is being investigated for alleged corruption said to run up to N1 trillion. He was interrogated for about six hours on Monday by a presidential panel chaired by Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal, and was later detained at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja where he spent the night.

The panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the embattled Magu following a petition by Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami’s memo allegedly accused Magu of diversion of recovered loot. The memo is said to contain 22 allegations against the embattled EFCC chairman.

On Tuesday, a presidency source said the ongoing probe of Magu is an affirmation that nobody under the present administration is above scrutiny, adding that Magu may remain in detention for as long as investigations last.

According to facts made available to State House correspondents by a presidency source in Abuja on Tuesday, the interrogation of the anti-graft boss is to give him the opportunity to clear himself of the weighty allegations.

The source, who does not want to be named, said the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC chairman had been sitting for some weeks now. In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature. Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody,” the source said.

“The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it. Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy.

“In such elevated position as that of EFCC chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion. There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times,” the source said.