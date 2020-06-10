Breaking: Obaseki screened by APC panel, not sure of justice under Oshiomhole

Despite initial delays, Governor Godwin Obaseki was Wednesday night screened by the Jonathan Ayuba led All Progressives Congress (APC) screening Committee ahead of the June 22, primaries of the party.

BusinessDay earlier reported that Obaseki was at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja obviously for the screening but left without undergoing the exercise.

The Edo Governor who later returned told journalists at the end of his screening after 10 pm that he has undergone the process like any other aspirant and was waiting the outcome.

He however, said he was not sure of getting justice under the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole whom he described as an interested party in the Edo Governorship primaries.

“Like I said, as a party man I have been through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.

“One of the questions that was asked was that why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That did I not see it as an anti party activity? I just felt that if we put politics above the the lives of the people of Edo State, the we may be missing the point”.

Making reference to his earlier call that Oshiomhole should stay off Edo primaries, Obaseki said:” the last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice. But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else. Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening”.

On his alleged certificate forgery, the Edo Governor disclosed that: “I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered”.

The Committee had so far screened five Governorship aspirants, including Obaseki, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Osaro Obazee while Matthew Iduoriyekemwen is yet to appear. The exercise continues Thursday.