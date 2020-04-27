Breaking News: FG to ease lockdown from May 04

The Federal Government is set to ease the lockdown imposed on parts of the country in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State, from Monday May 04.

This was contained in a speech by the President Muhammadu Buhari to the nation.

“In line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID nineteen, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved for a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020 at 9 a.m,” the President said.

However, the President said the easing will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors. The highlights of the new nationwide measures are as follows; Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm. There will however be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice. There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services, which will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers. The Government will also ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Meanwhile, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings remain in place.

