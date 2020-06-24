Breaking: Ajimobi led NWC to boycott NEC

The Abiola Ajimobi led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has turned down the invitation to the Executive Committee (NEC) convened by Victor Giadom, factional Acting National Chairman of APC, describing it as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Ajimobi faction in a statement after a marathon meeting Wednesday night signed by Hilliard Eta who is holding forth for Ajimobi and Waziri Bulama, Acting National Secretary said President Muhammadu Buhari is ill- advised on the NEC.

“We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee (NEC) convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party”, the statement read.

BusinessDay earlier reported that President Buhari would be attending the virtual NEC meeting holding Thursday as he has heeded legal advice to recognize Giadom as Acting Chairman in the sight of law.