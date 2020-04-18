Breaking: Abba Kyari dies after battle with Coronavirus

The Presidency has announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. Media aides to the president Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina Twitted Saturday morning.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.” Femi Adesina twitted.

Also, Garba Shehu in his tweet said: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

