Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after battling coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister was admitted to hospital last Sunday night with persistent Covid-19 symptoms and spent three nights in intensive care before being released back to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.

He has now left the hospital and will continue his recovery at his grace and favour country mansion, Chequers.

It means the PM’s de facto deputy Dominic Raab and the cabinet will continue running the government’s coronavirus response, including reviewing the lockdown.

A decision on whether to extend the lockdown is expected to be made towards the end of the week.

The PM has reportedly told friends that he owed his life to the doctors and nurses at the central London hospital, adding: “I can’t thank them enough”.

Johnson’s fiance Carrie Symonds thanked “incredible” NHS staff for helping the PM, revealing she suffered some “very dark” moments during his stay in hospital.