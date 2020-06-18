Aviation industry will not resume on June 21   – DG NCAA

Expectations of domestic flights resuming on June 21 were dashed on Thursday, as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu said the date was not feasible because the agency is still making adequate preparations to ensure safe and secure flights.

Nuhul said this while fielding questions during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19 in Abuja.

“We never said aviation is going to start definitely on the 21st of June. We are supposed to put our report back based on what we have. We have some work to do and as such 21st is not a feasible date to resume operations on domestic flights. We will not approve the start of operations on any date until we are sure and confirm that we are ready to start safe secure and organized operations. To do otherwise will be disastrous for all of us,” he said.

Detail later…