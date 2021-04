Nigerian-founded venture capital firm CardinalStone Capital Advisers is leading a $10 million Series A funding in Appzone that delivers best-in-class products for digital core banking and interbank transaction processing. It is arguably the largest Series A investment led by a local venture capital firm in Nigeria in 2021 and also has participation from other local…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login