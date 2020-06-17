APC appoints Sen. Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has named former Oyo state governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, to serve as its acting National Chairman after the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Sen. Ajimobi was APC Deputy National Chairman for the southern region.

In a late statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said it has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”, the NWC stated.

The Court of Appeal, on Tuesday upheld the suspension of erstwhile National Chairman, Oshiomhole, by an Abuja High Court.