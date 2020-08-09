BusinessDay
Anxiety, ecstasy as mosques, churches reopen doors in Lagos

…Prices of sanitisers, plastic washing equipment, others skyrocket

After about five long months (March 2020) since churches and mosques in Lagos were forced to shut their doors to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the state, the worship centres have finally reopened.   The announcement by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu penultimate Saturday conveying the relaxation of the ban on religious…

