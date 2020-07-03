Airlines raise fares by 48% ahead flight resumption

Domestic airlines have raised fares by almost 50 percent ahead of flight resumption on July 8.

The Federal Government had shut down all airports across the country four months ago to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be reopened for domestic flights from July 8.

BusinessDay’s check of airfares ahead of the flight resumption shows that a one-way ticket from Lagos to major destinations such as Abuja, Port Harcourt or Owerri which cost between N22,000 and N28,000 now costs between N33,000 and N41,000, indicating a 48 percent increase.

For instance, a one-way ticket from Lagos to Abuja on Arik Air costs N32,699; for Dana it costs N35,099, and on AirPeace it costs N40,299.

Also ahead of resumption of flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released new procedural guidelines for air travelers and other airport users.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the Covid-19 virus, Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, said in a statement.