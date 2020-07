Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said she expects Nigeria to exit a shallow recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic by the first quarter (Q1) of next year, if a N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) approved by the Federal Government is strictly implemented. “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has already done an initial assessment that…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE