Again, Lagos discharges 6 coronavirus patients  

Six patients of the COVID-19 disease were discharged on Monday by the Lagos State government.
This brings to 61 the total recoveries in Lagos since the index case in the state.
“I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons, 1 female and 5 males, have been discharged to join society,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted on Monday.
“The patients, all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61,” he said.
Comments are closed.