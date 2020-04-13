Again, Lagos discharges 6 coronavirus patients  

Six patients of the COVID-19 disease were discharged on Monday by the Lagos State government.

This brings to 61 the total recoveries in Lagos since the index case in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his Twitter handle, said the patients include five males and one female.

“I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons, 1 female and 5 males, have been discharged to join society,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted on Monday.

“The patients, all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61,” he said.

He explained that the daily recoveries being recorded in Lagos were indicative of the state’s will power to triumph in the war against the lethal COVID-19.

“We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved,” he said.