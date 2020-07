Africa’s GDP to contract 3.1% this year, Nigeria by 3.7% says Reuters survey

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy will contract this year with Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy expected to contract 3.7% but bounce back to 2.0% growth next year according to a survey by Reuters. The contraction follows shutdowns which disrupted activity and as daily cases of coronavirus are still rising in the region. The forecast 3.7% contraction reflects consensus…