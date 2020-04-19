Abba Kyari’s journey to death

Nigerians are grief-stricken following the death of Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari’s death brought to 17, the total number of coronavirus casualties in Nigeria, as of Friday, April 17, 2020.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Kyari, a septuagenarian, had relocated to Lagos, where he said he had made personal arrangements on the advice of his doctors, to take care of himself without additional burden on government.

“I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon,” he had said in a statement on Sunday night before his journey to Lagos.

Kyari’s journey to death could be said to have begun after his visit to three countries that are currently dealing with a significant COVID-19 emergency. He went to Germany on March 10, 2020, in the company of Saleh Mamman, minister of power, and James Momoh, executive chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), for discussions with Siemens on improving the country’s power supply. They returned to Nigeria on March 14, passing through the United Kingdom and Egypt.

Nigerians are grief-stricken following the death of Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari’s death brought to 17, the total number of coronavirus casualties in Nigeria, as of Friday, April 17, 2020.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Kyari had relocated to Lagos, where he said he had made personal arrangements on the advice of his doctors, to take care of himself without additional burden on government.

“I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon,” he had said in a statement on Sunday night before his journey to Lagos.

Kyari’s journey to death could be said to have begun after his visit to three countries that are currently dealing with a significant COVID-19 emergency. He went to Germany on March 10, 2020, in the company of Saleh Mamman, minister of power, and James Momoh, executive chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), for discussions with Siemens on improving the country’s power supply. They returned to Nigeria on March 14, passing through the United Kingdom and Egypt.

Upon his return, Kyari was also said to have not followed the guidelines by the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) to self-isolate for 14 days. He continued to mingle with other government officials, including his principal, the President.

His relocation to Lagos remained controversial until the announcement of his death. Before he left the Presidential Villa for Lagos, allegations were rife that the seat of power had commandeered one of the two ventilators at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja for the use of those that tested positive to the COVID-19. Aso Rock however, pooh-poohed the allegation.

While he was in Lagos, the state health commissioner, repeatedly told the media he did not know the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff, casting a veil of secrecy over the man’s actual health status.

Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesmen, broke the news on their individual twitter handles.

Shehu said: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

He also said in a second post on twitter: “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

Femi Adesina tweeted: “Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.”

In a condolence statement by Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, he said: “I have received the death of your Chief of Staff with profound grief and sorrow, and I convey to you my deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this sombre moment.”

According to Atiku, death is inevitable and every living being will ultimately experience this terminal stage of life.

Commiserating with Buhari, the Wazirin Adamawa said: “Mr. President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff. We are bound by common humanity and I therefore feel and share your grief at this moment. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise.”

Consoling the President, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) described the death of the President’s trusted aide as painful considering the loyalty he always displayed in discharging his duties.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO said President Buhari has lost a cerebral and competent aide that was always keen on defending his interest at all times.

In its condolence message, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said Buhari has lost strong right hand man.

According to the party, “With the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari has lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.”

The release signed by Lanre Issa-onilu, APC national publicity secretary, on Saturday said even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time.

“We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endeavours and public service,” Issa-Onilu said.

ZEBULON AGOMUO, INNOCENT ODOH and JAMES KWEN