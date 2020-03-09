Lagos Assembly removes two principal Officers, suspends two other members

In a manner that could be described as a coup, the Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended two of its principal officers including the Chief Whip of the House, Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

Two members of the House, Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency 2) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency 2) were suspended indefinitely during plenary on Monday.

Announcing the suspension of the members, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, stated that the House is the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy and that it should be well guided.

“I hereby invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House rules in respect of gross misconduct, insubordination, and action that can destabilise this House, I hereby move that Moshood Oshun and Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely,” the Speaker said.

The two decisions were supported through voice votes by the members present during plenary.

The request for the removal of the two Principal

Notice of change in the leadership was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

Sanni stated that the 26 members that signed the letter wished to notify the House “to change the leadership of the House including, Rotimi Abiru as the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.”

The removal of the principal officers and suspension of the two members came amidst a speculation that there were critical issues that could divide the House and that more revelations might come in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the House has announced the death of Debo Adegbesan, a Principal Législative officer on grade Level 12, who died in the early hours of Monday 9th March, 2020 at the age of 37 years.

The House subsequently adjourned sitting to Tuesday 10th March, 2020.