Canada’s immigration department has announced two key initiatives to support the construction industry: the reservation of 6,000 spots for undocumented construction workers and a new policy allowing qualified temporary foreign workers to enroll in apprenticeship programs without needing a study permit.

At a press conference in Woodbridge, Ontario, on March 7, Marc Miller, Immigration Minister declared that effective immediately, foreign workers who register for apprenticeships can study without the previously required permit.

The change removes a key hurdle for skilled tradespeople seeking formal training in Canada. Miller also introduced a new advisory council to help shape federal construction policy, with a focus on wages and worker intake.

Additionally, he revealed that up to 14,000 foreign construction workers could be admitted to Canada, though he did not clarify whether they would gain entry through permanent or temporary pathways.

These measures come as Canada turns to immigration to alleviate a severe labour shortage in the construction industry, which is exacerbating the country’s housing crisis.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimates that an additional six million homes must be built by 2030 to restore affordability.

“As hard as we try, we cannot train them [skilled trades and construction workers] here in Canada,” Miller admitted, underscoring the need for foreign talent.

In a related move, Canada’s immigration authorities expanded the Express Entry system on February 27 to prioritize skilled trades. The update added 19 new eligible occupations, including construction managers, estimators, bricklayers, roofers, floor covering installers, and painters.

