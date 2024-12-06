Seun Timi-Koleolu – Founding Partner at Pavestones Legal

Seun Timi-Koleolu is a founding partner at Pavestones Legal, a female-led modern full service corporate and commercial law practice situated in Lagos, Nigeria.

Seun Timi-Koleolu is a highly respected lawyer in the technology industry in Nigeria, renowned for her deep understanding of complex legal issues and her ability to develop innovative solutions for her clients. Her expertise in fintech, corporate and commercial law and M&A is widely recognised by peers and clients alike. She has consistently delivered successful outcomes for high-profile clients, as well as businesses and individuals. She has also advised and ensured regulatory compliance in both Nigeria and other countries.

Beyond her legal prowess, Seun is commercially savvy and a visionary leader. She is passionate about not just delivering bespoke legal services, but also helping the businesses she advises to achieve growth.

Her clear, strategic and proactive communication style with clients, shines through her sharing of legal updates and newsletters. This fills an information gap in the market, meeting the needs of not only her clients, but also the general public.

Seun is consistently recognised as a leading practitioner in her field. She recently won the award of ‘Women Leader in Law at the 2024 African Legal Awards. She has been recognised as a ‘2024 Chambers & Partners Top Ranked Leading Lawyer in Fintech’ and also been named in BusinessDay Special Report on exemplary women. She has been named ‘Partner of the Year at the African Legal Awards 2021’ and also recognised in the ‘2023 Legal 500 EMEA Rankings.’

She has also been recognised as one of the ‘2023 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) under 40’ in New York.

She currently serves as co-chair of the Technology Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Business Law (NBA- SBL), a predominantly male led committee in the past. She also sits on the Board of a number of companies as executive director and non-executive director.

Pavestones is a client focused, solution driven and commercially savvy law practice, providing innovative, quality, timely and tailored legal solutions to its esteemed clients. Their practice emerged as a result of a desire to meet the legal requirements of businesses by adopting a modern, cost effective and less archaic approach.

Furthermore, they provide legal advisory services and transactional support across various industries including aviation, energy, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, real estate, banking and finance, pharmaceutical, health and beauty. They represent SMEs and large corporations.

