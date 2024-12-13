Ramatoulaye Adama Diallo – Independent Non-Executive Director, ACE

Ramatoulaye Adama Diallo is an experienced Non-Executive Director (NED) including roles as board co-chair, audit, finance and investment committee member. One of such companies is ACE. ACE is a global and digital payments company regulated by financial regulators in UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland. Ace serves millions of customers across over 100 nations.

For over a decade, Ramatoulaye has brought strategic insight and governance expertise to boards across various industries including private equity, venture capital, fintech and sustainable agriculture. With an executive career spanning over 25 years, she has crafted a dynamic portfolio career as a CEO, NED, coach and speaker, leveraging her extensive experience in finance, digital transformation and leadership.

As a former CEO of Orange Finances Mobiles Senegal (fintech arm of french telecom company Orange), Ramatoulaye led the company to unprecedented growth, multiplying revenue and positioning it as a market leader. She later took on the role of Director for France at Google B2B Ads for Large Customer Sales, overseeing a multi-billion dollar revenue portfolio. Her work exemplifies her ability to lead complex organisations through digital and operational transformation, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience.

Ramatoulaye’s influence extends across multiple continents, having held leadership and advisory roles in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, after starting her career on Wall Street. Her strategic oversight in emerging markets, particularly in Africa, has fueled her commitment to fostering inclusive economic development and supporting high-impact investments in underrepresented regions. She has been actively involved in private equity and venture capital initiatives, contributing her expertise to and investing in growth-oriented portfolios and early-stage ventures.

In an interview she granted, she was asked what qualities she thinks a business leader should have to succeed in business? Diallo says a successful business leader possess a triad of vital qualities which includes: Having depth in asking insightful questions, strategic foresight to anticipate challenges and a keen eye for operational details. She says that navigating complexities requires a visionary perspective, allowing leaders to foresee opportunities and pitfalls.

In addition to her executive and advisory roles, Ramatoulaye is a dedicated coach and mentor, guiding CEOs and senior executives on strategy, governance and leadership. Her work as a speaker and advocate for women’s empowerment underscores her dedication to digital transformation and female sovereignty.

Asked what the most important lesson from her personal or business life is, that has guided her most in being a business leader, and she says she is guided by the indomitable spirit of Nelson Mandela.

Ramatoulaye’s extensive cross-functional experience and deep commitment to impactful leadership make her a powerful force for transformation in today’s evolving digital economy.

Ramatoulaye is a graduate of Harvard Business School and the Institute of Directors.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

Share