Opeyemi Oduwole, Associate Director, KPMG Nigeria

Opeyemi Oduwole is currently an Associate Director and Head of Family Office & Private Clients unit of KPMG in Nigeria. With over 17 years of experience in multi-jurisdictional private wealth management, before this role, Opeyemi has served in corporate and investment banking, leading Investment banking sales and prior to that, she led two countrywide private banking businesses, served as a regional head across multiple cadres of private wealth ranging from executive level clients through high net-worth Individuals to ultra-high net-worth individuals with accumulated experience in customer experience, portfolio risk management, wealth management, business strategy and multi-generation wealth management for ultra-high net-worth clients across multiple jurisdictions.

Opeyemi is a certified financial analyst. Over the years, Opeyemi has also been involved in redeployment of family resources, risk management with regards to asset allocation and alignment with the family’s short, medium and long-term goals, estate planning, and evaluation of global investment strategies and consolidated global reporting and general Investment management strategies.

In her role as Head of Institutional Sales, she worked with asset management firms, pension firms and several corporates in optimising their asset portfolios in line with their strategic intents.

As a (STEP) certified advisor on family businesses, Opeyemi sits with families to create long term strategies on succession planning, strategic pivoting and strategising of existing family businesses, merger and acquisitions or business sale, next gen preparation for leadership and change management for family consortiums during transition.

As a family office advisor, Opeyemi has worked on setting up family offices, optimising existing family offices – including but not limited to benchmarking against best practice, review of existing operating models, set up of required staffing and technology, development of multi-generational family office structure, building family constitutions, managing ad-hoc family offices, setting and managing family council meetings and family communication.

She has also assisted in the set-up of structured philanthropic and impact investing strategies which cut across multiple locations and jurisdictions including the development of strategies to build the next generation into the philanthropic values of the family.

Opeyemi Oduwole has over the years facilitated many family training on wealth and wealth growth, speaking on multiple platforms about the complexities of family businesses and next generation transitioning, and how to keep and pivot African family businesses for multiple generations.

On places of experience, they include Nigeria, South Africa, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Mauritius, Jersey.

As former Head, Diamond Privilege at Diamond Bank (Now Access Bank), she was responsible for delivery of the profitability target of the Private Bank (Nationwide).

