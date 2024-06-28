Nkem Itanyi (PhD), Academic & Founder, NICS

With over two decades of experience in research and teaching, Nkem Itanyi’s work approach is characterised by meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that tasks are completed with precision.

She has a PhD in Intellectual Property (IP) Law from Queen’s University Belfast, an LLM in Corporate and Commercial Law from University College London (UCL), and an LLB (Hons) Second Class Upper Division from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She is also a Barrister and Solicitor of Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and her credentials reflects her dedication to academic excellence and lifelong learning.

Nkem’s research interests lie in Intellectual Property Law(IP) with a particular focus on copyright law, culture, and emerging economies using empirical methods to explore the challenges and opportunities of copyright law for the creative industries, especially the film industry in Nigeria. She contributes to the policy debate and the legal reform in this area, as well as to enhance the understanding and awareness of the rights and responsibilities of creators and users. Itanyi’s field of expertise extends to the intersection of IP and AI.

An award-winning and seasoned academic and a TETFund scholar, in 2018, she was awarded ‘The Federal Government of Nigeria Scholarship’ for PhD research to the top 20% ranked universities in the United Kingdom. In September 2023, she was awarded the ‘Head of School Contribution Prize’ at the School of Law, Queen’s University Belfast. She was also awarded the ‘Researcher Plus Award’ for Develop Your Leadership Skills (PGR Personal Development Programme) at the Queen’s University Belfast in June 2023.

Nkem is passionate about sharing her knowledge and insights with her students, colleagues, and the wider public. She is a celebrated speaker, and has presented her work at conferences, both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, she has published her work in various reputable academic journals. Nkem is also skilled in legal research, contract review, and legal education. She is the founder of NICS — an IP Consultancy Firm, and they provide expert services encompassing comprehensive research, teaching, legal writing, and impactful presentations across the spectrum of intellectual property.

Still on intellectual property, in her ‘Open Access’ publication, she discussed the jurisprudence on the concept of piracy. She measured piracy as a statistical phenomenon, comparing several studies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere. The trends and lessons learned from these studies were critically considered in the Nigerian context. She agrees that piracy is a battle, but through aggressive educational campaigns, among other measures, the battle can be won.

Nkem enjoys collaborating with other scholars and practitioners in her field and she is always open to new opportunities and challenges.