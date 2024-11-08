Napa Onwusah, Executive Director, Built4Balance

Napa Onwusah is a seasoned business leader, entrepreneur, and investor with over 25 years of experience in some of the world’s leading technology and consulting companies. Her career spans roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Visa, Microsoft, Cisco and SAP, where she has built a reputation for driving exceptional business growth, fostering high-performing teams, and championing digital transformation.

Napa’s journey began with her early years in Enugu, Nigeria, and a multicultural upbringing that took her across five continents. Educated in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Gambia, she earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Enugu State University and an MBA from ESUT Business School. Her thirst for knowledge led her to complete a women in leadership programme at Harvard University, further sharpening her skills and expanding her leadership expertise.

As the former AWS startup leader for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Napa led a team across 66 countries, achieving 39% year-on-year growth and exceeding revenue targets by 102.6%. Before her time at AWS, she served as Google’s Head Of Sales (sub-Saharan Africa), where she delivered a record-breaking 89% growth, marking the highest in the EMEA region. Her remarkable performance at Google earned her the prestigious Google leader award in 2021, solidifying her reputation as an impact-driven leader.

With her deep expertise in technology, Napa currently serves as a managing partner at Placidcode labs in Atlanta, Georgia, where she empowers non-tech founders to turn their ideas into scalable MVPs. She also leads Built4balance, a revenue consulting firm that supports individuals and businesses in achieving measurable growth. Built4balance embodies Napa’s vision of creating an ecosystem where both personal and professional ambitions are realised.

Napa is driven by a commitment to social impact, leading her to found the luminary project, an initiative that incubates Nigerian change makers and social advocates through funding, visibility, and all-round support. Prior to establishing the luminary project in 2023, she ran the Jeremiah foundation, which supported over 450 at-risk children by providing scholarships, educational resources, and financial assistance.

Her dedication to social advocacy is matched by her creative pursuits. In 2023, Napa published her debut novel, chosen sisters, a story that explores themes of friendship, resilience, and personal growth. She is currently working on a leadership book, scheduled for release in 2025.

Throughout her career, Napa has broken barriers, becoming the first female leader at Cisco Nigeria, the first black leader for AWS and Meta, and the first African leader for Google customer solution (sub-Saharan Africa region).

