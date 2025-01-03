Eunice Thomas (PhD), Non-Executive Director, NNPCL

Eunice Thomas is a thought leader and education enthusiast with a proven track record in leadership roles across all spectra. She is a non-executive director on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). A conference speaker, a John Maxwell Fellow, and certified entrepreneurship ambassador of Harvard University. Eunice is a trained geologist from the prestigious University of Calabar – with a PhD in Human Resources Management from the University of Canterbury, United Kingdom. A serial and successful entrepreneur, she is also president of several organisations including the Eunice Thomas Leadership Academy (ETLA), Veltio Nigeria Limited, Global Womanity Initiative, and Top Teaching Aid, TTA. TTA is a non-governmental organisation that provides training and support for Nigerian teachers.

From 2007 to 2013, she served as commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare and as commissioner for education in Akwa Ibom State during which time she accomplished remarkable feats including the domestication of the Child Rights Act. She was treasurer of Youth Council of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom Chapter, served as Board member, Akwa Ibom State Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education, Matron, Niger Delta Youths Movement, vice president, West African Peace Movement and Special Adviser to the Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), 2007. With more than 30 years cumulatively as a core professional and in public service, Eunice possesses a huge wealth of experience across both public and private sectors.

ETLA, her leadership outfit championing entrepreneurial and business training across several industries, supports shared growth and community development. Through her activities at ETLA, Eunice Thomas has contributed immensely to both local and national GDP by providing access to finance, market share and business support services as well as providing experienced mentoring for young people. Notable among these is the empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Akwa Ibom State with modern leadership and business skills, as well as training over 2,500 youths in Ibeno Local Government Area. Her passion for gender equity has seen many young women rise to the peak of their endeavours.

As a member of the Global John Maxwell Team, she has in the last decade committed herself to raising transformative leaders across Nigeria and teaching transformational life principles to individuals and groups from different walks of life. Her audiences are vast and cut across existing generations.

Eunice possesses several certifications including acquisitions from Rochester Institute of Technology and the United Nations.

She loves to mentor, sing, and care for less privileged members of the society. Eunice is married to Samuel Thomas and the marriage is blessed with four lovely children.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

