Africa’s fashion industry is experiencing an extraordinary boom, with women at the forefront of its transformation. As March shines a spotlight on the achievements of women, it’s only fitting to celebrate the trailblazing Amazons shaping the continent’s fashion landscape. In honour of their impact, the Fashion Law Institute has curated a prestigious list of the top 100 women redefining the industry.

Building on the success of its inaugural list, the Fashion Law Institute unveils the second edition of the Top 100 Women in African Fashion in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025. This prestigious recognition honours the visionary women revolutionising the industry—driving innovation, shaping narratives, and leaving an enduring mark on Africa’s fashion landscape.

Building on last year’s foundation, this year’s list expands and deepens the recognition of excellence across the industry. While traditional accolades often focus solely on design or business, this list of Top 100 Women in African Fashion 2025 celebrates trailblazers across multiple sectors, including fashion business, media, modelling, styling, education, academia, accessories, advocacy, fashion law, manufacturing, textiles/apparel, technology, communities/hubs, finance, non-profit associations, social impact, and sustainability.

This initiative goes beyond recognition—it serves as a powerful testament to the women shaping the industry today and paving the way for future generations. Each honoree represents excellence, resilience, and transformation, ensuring that African fashion remains at the forefront of global conversations.

A curated list of trailblazers, presented in alphabetical order.

1. Abasiekeme Ukanireh – Founder, Eki Kéré

2. Abia Schulze – Founder, ZAAF (Leather Handbags), Ethiopia

3. Adaku Emenike – Co-founder, Nextberries

4. Adama Ndiaye – Founder, Dakar Fashion Week

5. Adele Dejak – Founder, Adele Dejak

6. Adut Akech – Model

7. Ajuma Nasenyan – Model, Kenya

8. Akosua Afriyie-kumi -Founder, AAKS

9. Aisha Ayensu – Founder, Christie Brown

10. Alia Bare – Founder, Alia Bare

11. Amy Aghomi – Founder, Amy Aghomi

12. Amirah Rasool – Founder, Folklore

13. Anifa Mvuemba – Founder, Hanifa

14. Annie Oti – Fashion lawyer/Founder, Africa Fashion Law

15. Banke Kuku – Founder, Banke Kuku

16. Beatrice Angut Oola – Fashion Africa Now

17. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Founder, Sole Rebels

18. Bernice Asein – Fashion lawyer/Founder, Fashion Law Institute

19. Blessing Achu – MD/CEO, 360 Creative Hub & Founder, Idozi Collective

20. Bolaji Fawehinmi – Founder, Fewofus

21. Christie Brown – Founder, Christie Brown

22. Chito Grace Mark – Founder, Grace’s Hats

23. Claire Idera Nnani- Founder, Cladini Studio

24. Crystal Birch – Founder, Crystal Birch

25. Damilola Ademilokun – Founder, Obsidian Advisory Africa

26. Damilola Onosowobo – Co-founder, Bawsty

27. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe – Founder/Executive Chair, African Fashion International (AFI)

28. Dumebi Iyamah – Founder, Andrea Iyamah

29. Dunsin Wright – Fashion Stylist

30. Edzordzinam Agrosah – Founder, Bloom by Edzi & Edzi Woman

31. Elizabeth Lenjo- Fashion Lawyer, Managing Consultant of MYIP Legal Studio

32. Eme Bassey – Founder, Onchek/Cafet

33. Flaviana Matata – Model, Tanzania

34. Florentina Agu – Founder, Hertunba

35. Frederica Brooksworth – African Fashion Development Initiative

36. Hadeel Osman- Founder , Davu Studio

37. Halima Aden – Model, Somalia

38. Hayet Rida – Founder, Khoi

39. Ifeyinwa Azubike – Founder, Ladymaker

40. Iretidayo Zaccheaus – Founder, Street Souk

41. Jennifer Obayuwana – Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group

42. Joan Okorodudu – Founder, Isis Models Africa

43. Jose Hendo – Ugandan-British Eco-Sustainable Designer

44. Josephine Phillips – Founder, SOJO

45. Karen Nakawala – Executive Director, Zambia Fashion Week

46. Liya Kebede – Ethiopian Model

47. Lauren Henry – The Fashion Architect

48. Laureen Kouassi-Olsson- Founder, Birimian Ventures

49. Lulu Shabell – CEO & Chief Creativity Champion, Lulubell Group

50. Lucilla Booyzen – Founder, South African Fashion Week

Mahlet Afework – Founder, Mafi Fashion Academy

52. Mariam Hazem – Co-founder, Reform Studio, Egypt

53. Maryse Mbonyumutwa – Founder & CEO, Pink Mango, Rwanda

54. Michelle Adepoju – Founder, Kilentar

55. Mina Dia Stevens – African Fashion Educator

56. Morenike Olusanya – Co-founder, Bawsty

57. Ndidi Okeagu – Founder, Minslayer

58. Niki Ogunlesi – Founder, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble

59. Nina Kwande – Founder, Fashion Academy

60. Nisha Kanabar – Founder, Industrie Africa

61. Nkwo Onwuka – Creator, Nkwo

62. Nonye Udeogu– Fashion Influencer, Thisthingcalledfashion

63. Olaoluwakiitan Olabiyi – Fashion Data Analyst, Founder, Data4Fashion

64. Olivia Awuor Okinyico – Founder and CEO of Pine Kazi

65. Oluwaseye Oladejo – Founder, Sheyeoladejo and Scqueeze

66. Omoyemi Akerele – Founder, Lagos Fashion Week & Style House Files

67. Omonigho Aito-imonah – Founder, Naijafashionista

68. Onome Irene Emeya – Founder, Announce Digital Fashion

69. Ozinna Anumudu – Founder, Ozinna Dot Com

70. Ozzy Etomi – Cofounder, Dyelab

71. Patricia Quaye – Founder, Support Her Empowerment

72. Pepper (Yohanna Chikezie) – Founder, The Assembly

73. Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi – Founder, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria & London

74. Rebecca Fabunmi – Model

75. Recho Omondi – Host /creator “The Cutting Room Floor.”

76. Rene Moshi McDonald – Founder & Creative Director, Lisou London

77. Rhoda Aguonigbo – Founder, Lhaude Africa

78. Rina Folawiyo- Founder, Alára

79. Roberta Annan – Founder, African Fashion Foundation

80. Rukky Ladoja – Cofounder, Dyelab

81. Safiétou Seck – Founder, Safayaa

82. Sandra Tubobereni – Creative Director & Founder, TUBO

83. Selly Raby Kane – Founder, Selly Raby Kane

84. Sidkot Folami – Founder & CEO, Mateen Lander Limited

85. Sindiso Khumalo – sustainable textile designer/Founder, Sindiso Khumalo

86. Soraya da Piendade – Founder, Soraya da Piedade

87. Sumaiya De’ Mar – Founder, SA Fashion Law

88. Tayo Bello – Founder, Bello Collections

89. Temitope Uduak Betiku – Fashion Stylist, Creative Director Nuancenook

90. Tolu Coker – British-Nigerian Fashion and Textiles Designer

91. Toluwani Wabara – Founder, Wanni Fuga

92. Uche Pedro – Founder, Bella Naija

93. Umutoni Thuku-Benzinge – Founder, Umutoni

94. Valerie Kerri – Founder, Onuli

95. Valerie Ka- Founder, Africa Fashion Up

96. Victoria Michaels – Model, Ghana

97. Wakiuru Njuguna – Managing Partner, HEVA Fund

98. Yasmie Fourie- Cofounder Sisi the collection

99. Zara Odu- Founder, Designers Consociate

100. Zingha Foma – Founder, Ngande Textiles

