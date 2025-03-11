Africa’s fashion industry is experiencing an extraordinary boom, with women at the forefront of its transformation. As March shines a spotlight on the achievements of women, it’s only fitting to celebrate the trailblazing Amazons shaping the continent’s fashion landscape. In honour of their impact, the Fashion Law Institute has curated a prestigious list of the top 100 women redefining the industry.
Building on the success of its inaugural list, the Fashion Law Institute unveils the second edition of the Top 100 Women in African Fashion in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025. This prestigious recognition honours the visionary women revolutionising the industry—driving innovation, shaping narratives, and leaving an enduring mark on Africa’s fashion landscape.
Building on last year’s foundation, this year’s list expands and deepens the recognition of excellence across the industry. While traditional accolades often focus solely on design or business, this list of Top 100 Women in African Fashion 2025 celebrates trailblazers across multiple sectors, including fashion business, media, modelling, styling, education, academia, accessories, advocacy, fashion law, manufacturing, textiles/apparel, technology, communities/hubs, finance, non-profit associations, social impact, and sustainability.
This initiative goes beyond recognition—it serves as a powerful testament to the women shaping the industry today and paving the way for future generations. Each honoree represents excellence, resilience, and transformation, ensuring that African fashion remains at the forefront of global conversations.
A curated list of trailblazers, presented in alphabetical order.
1. Abasiekeme Ukanireh – Founder, Eki Kéré
2. Abia Schulze – Founder, ZAAF (Leather Handbags), Ethiopia
3. Adaku Emenike – Co-founder, Nextberries
4. Adama Ndiaye – Founder, Dakar Fashion Week
5. Adele Dejak – Founder, Adele Dejak
6. Adut Akech – Model
7. Ajuma Nasenyan – Model, Kenya
8. Akosua Afriyie-kumi -Founder, AAKS
9. Aisha Ayensu – Founder, Christie Brown
10. Alia Bare – Founder, Alia Bare
11. Amy Aghomi – Founder, Amy Aghomi
12. Amirah Rasool – Founder, Folklore
13. Anifa Mvuemba – Founder, Hanifa
14. Annie Oti – Fashion lawyer/Founder, Africa Fashion Law
15. Banke Kuku – Founder, Banke Kuku
16. Beatrice Angut Oola – Fashion Africa Now
17. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Founder, Sole Rebels
18. Bernice Asein – Fashion lawyer/Founder, Fashion Law Institute
19. Blessing Achu – MD/CEO, 360 Creative Hub & Founder, Idozi Collective
20. Bolaji Fawehinmi – Founder, Fewofus
21. Christie Brown – Founder, Christie Brown
22. Chito Grace Mark – Founder, Grace’s Hats
23. Claire Idera Nnani- Founder, Cladini Studio
24. Crystal Birch – Founder, Crystal Birch
25. Damilola Ademilokun – Founder, Obsidian Advisory Africa
26. Damilola Onosowobo – Co-founder, Bawsty
27. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe – Founder/Executive Chair, African Fashion International (AFI)
28. Dumebi Iyamah – Founder, Andrea Iyamah
29. Dunsin Wright – Fashion Stylist
30. Edzordzinam Agrosah – Founder, Bloom by Edzi & Edzi Woman
31. Elizabeth Lenjo- Fashion Lawyer, Managing Consultant of MYIP Legal Studio
32. Eme Bassey – Founder, Onchek/Cafet
33. Flaviana Matata – Model, Tanzania
34. Florentina Agu – Founder, Hertunba
35. Frederica Brooksworth – African Fashion Development Initiative
36. Hadeel Osman- Founder , Davu Studio
37. Halima Aden – Model, Somalia
38. Hayet Rida – Founder, Khoi
39. Ifeyinwa Azubike – Founder, Ladymaker
40. Iretidayo Zaccheaus – Founder, Street Souk
41. Jennifer Obayuwana – Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group
42. Joan Okorodudu – Founder, Isis Models Africa
43. Jose Hendo – Ugandan-British Eco-Sustainable Designer
44. Josephine Phillips – Founder, SOJO
45. Karen Nakawala – Executive Director, Zambia Fashion Week
46. Liya Kebede – Ethiopian Model
47. Lauren Henry – The Fashion Architect
48. Laureen Kouassi-Olsson- Founder, Birimian Ventures
49. Lulu Shabell – CEO & Chief Creativity Champion, Lulubell Group
50. Lucilla Booyzen – Founder, South African Fashion Week
Mahlet Afework – Founder, Mafi Fashion Academy
52. Mariam Hazem – Co-founder, Reform Studio, Egypt
53. Maryse Mbonyumutwa – Founder & CEO, Pink Mango, Rwanda
54. Michelle Adepoju – Founder, Kilentar
55. Mina Dia Stevens – African Fashion Educator
56. Morenike Olusanya – Co-founder, Bawsty
57. Ndidi Okeagu – Founder, Minslayer
58. Niki Ogunlesi – Founder, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble
59. Nina Kwande – Founder, Fashion Academy
60. Nisha Kanabar – Founder, Industrie Africa
61. Nkwo Onwuka – Creator, Nkwo
62. Nonye Udeogu– Fashion Influencer, Thisthingcalledfashion
63. Olaoluwakiitan Olabiyi – Fashion Data Analyst, Founder, Data4Fashion
64. Olivia Awuor Okinyico – Founder and CEO of Pine Kazi
65. Oluwaseye Oladejo – Founder, Sheyeoladejo and Scqueeze
66. Omoyemi Akerele – Founder, Lagos Fashion Week & Style House Files
67. Omonigho Aito-imonah – Founder, Naijafashionista
68. Onome Irene Emeya – Founder, Announce Digital Fashion
69. Ozinna Anumudu – Founder, Ozinna Dot Com
70. Ozzy Etomi – Cofounder, Dyelab
71. Patricia Quaye – Founder, Support Her Empowerment
72. Pepper (Yohanna Chikezie) – Founder, The Assembly
73. Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi – Founder, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria & London
74. Rebecca Fabunmi – Model
75. Recho Omondi – Host /creator “The Cutting Room Floor.”
76. Rene Moshi McDonald – Founder & Creative Director, Lisou London
77. Rhoda Aguonigbo – Founder, Lhaude Africa
78. Rina Folawiyo- Founder, Alára
79. Roberta Annan – Founder, African Fashion Foundation
80. Rukky Ladoja – Cofounder, Dyelab
81. Safiétou Seck – Founder, Safayaa
82. Sandra Tubobereni – Creative Director & Founder, TUBO
83. Selly Raby Kane – Founder, Selly Raby Kane
84. Sidkot Folami – Founder & CEO, Mateen Lander Limited
85. Sindiso Khumalo – sustainable textile designer/Founder, Sindiso Khumalo
86. Soraya da Piendade – Founder, Soraya da Piedade
87. Sumaiya De’ Mar – Founder, SA Fashion Law
88. Tayo Bello – Founder, Bello Collections
89. Temitope Uduak Betiku – Fashion Stylist, Creative Director Nuancenook
90. Tolu Coker – British-Nigerian Fashion and Textiles Designer
91. Toluwani Wabara – Founder, Wanni Fuga
92. Uche Pedro – Founder, Bella Naija
93. Umutoni Thuku-Benzinge – Founder, Umutoni
94. Valerie Kerri – Founder, Onuli
95. Valerie Ka- Founder, Africa Fashion Up
96. Victoria Michaels – Model, Ghana
97. Wakiuru Njuguna – Managing Partner, HEVA Fund
98. Yasmie Fourie- Cofounder Sisi the collection
99. Zara Odu- Founder, Designers Consociate
100. Zingha Foma – Founder, Ngande Textiles
