Ngozi Nnanta: Banker turned culinary entrepreneur

Ngozi Nnanta is more than just a culinary star – she is a food authority, renounced chef and founder of Joyful Cook. Despite having a thriving career in the United States, Ngozi’s heart remains firmly rooted in her Nigerian heritage.

This vibrant chef, known as ‘Joyful Cook’ is on a mission to bring the soul of African cuisine to the global table, one delicious dish at a time.

Ngozi’s culinary journey began in the heart of her Nigerian home. Surrounded by the wisdom and warmth of her grandmother, a seasoned caterer, he learned the art of traditional cooking and the cultural significance of food.

This early immersion ignited a passion that simmered even as she pursued a successful career in banking and finance, with a degree from the University of Benin and an MBA from Rutgers.

In 2018, Ngozi’s passion took center stage with the launch of Joyful Cook. This digital haven transcended recipes, becoming a vibrant window into the rich tapestry of African cuisine.

Her unique blend of cherished family recipes with a modern twist resonated with a global audience, garnering over 70 million monthly views and about 6 million genuinely following, establishing her as a leading voice in African food culture.

Ngozi’s influence isn’t limited to the digital sphere. Her engaging YouTube channel boasts a loyal following, while her social media presence is equally impressive, fostering a global community connected by their love of food

This isn’t just about recipes; it’s about sharing the warmth of African hospitality, a testament to how much her heart, despite the miles, remains in Nigeria.

Her dedication to her homeland extends beyond sharing its culinary treasures. Ngozi’s impact is recognized in Nigeria, with prestigious nominations and government acknowledgements for placing Nigerian flavors on the global map.

But Ngozi isn’t content with just inspiring. Recognizing the potential within her community, she recently launched Joyful Cook Academy.

This innovative platform empowers young people and families in Nigeria and beyond, equipping them with the skills to turn their culinary passion into profitable food businesses.

Her Joyful Cook, is a true testament to the unifying power of food. Through her captivating recipes, engaging lessons, and unwavering passion, she’s not only introducing the world to the wonders of African cuisine, but also empowering a new generation to carry this rich heritage forward, ensuring its legacy for generations to come.