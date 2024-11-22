Mirabel Orakpo: Redefining social media marketing for introverts, professionals

What can you achieve with just N33,000 as an aspiring entrepreneur in 2023? For Mirabel Orakpo, it was the seed capital to launch Honeybee Media – a social media agency uniquely designed for introverted entrepreneurs and busy professionals.

“I started Honeybee Media after leaving corporate in 2023,” Mirabel shares. “Before that, I transitioned from tech to marketing and communication in 2021, which made me more aware of the major marketing challenges that tech startups face.

Honeybee Media was established to solve some of these issues, leveraging my experience in marketing and my background in tech.”

Launching Honeybee Media required just N30,000 for registration—a sum she bootstrapped using her final NYSC allowance of N33,000. Mirabel notes, “Being a remote-first social media agency minimized initial costs, allowing me to focus solely on delivering value.”

Honeybee Media stands out by catering to a niche often overlooked: introverted clients. “We provide tailored services best suited to introverted individuals and those too busy to manage their social media in-house,” Mirabel says.

The agency’s clientele includes startup founders, SMEs, and public figures, especially those seeking to enhance their online visibility while maintaining authenticity.

To align with the brand identities of her clients, Mirabel emphasizes the importance of understanding their vision and audience. “We study each client’s goals and create bespoke strategies that resonate with their unique personality or business,” she says.

Fostering creativity within her team is central to Honeybee Media’s ethos. Flexible work arrangements, brainstorming sessions, and collaborative project management are part of the company’s culture. “I believe people do their best work when given certain freedoms,” Mirabel says.

When it comes to content strategy, Mirabel has a guiding mantra: “Marketing is chess, and strategy is queen.” Honeybee Media meticulously researches target audiences, analysing what works and what doesn’t. These insights fuel campaigns that drive engagement and align with consumer behaviour.

Success metrics include engagement, shares, saves, and ROI. Staying ahead of social media trends requires ongoing learning through courses, webinars, and networking, ensuring Honeybee Media remains at the cutting edge of the industry.

For Mirabel, client relationships begin with clear communication and expectation management. “Transparency is key. We outline what is achievable and deliverable within specific timeframes, keeping stakeholders informed through regular updates,” she says.

To avoid misaligned expectations, prospective clients complete a discovery form, followed by an initial call to assess compatibility.

Honeybee Media’s platform priorities often include Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, tailored to the goals of each client. Strategies adapt to the nuances of each platform, leveraging paid advertising to target specific audiences and amplify reach.

The agency’s growth strategy involves expanding services to industries beyond tech, manufacturing, fashion, and food while scaling its team. Profitability is balanced with growth through careful workload management and regular financial analysis. Mirabel underscores the importance of strategic partnerships and client retention to sustain the business.

Mirabel says, “Client acquisition and retention are driven by referrals, networking events, content marketing, and targeted advertising. Maintaining strong relationships with clients is achieved by delivering excellent customer experiences and results. Growth is balanced with profitability by managing project workloads, analysing financial performance regularly, and prioritizing high-margin services.”

“Quality and consistency during growth are maintained through a culture of excellence, standardized processes, and ongoing team training.”

However, she is realistic about the challenges ahead. Economic hardships and the ongoing “japa” wave, which has impacted talent retention, pose significant obstacles. “We plan to address these by diversifying revenue streams and offering competitive employee benefits,” she says.

“Social impact remains a key focus, with ongoing initiatives to train and mentor underprivileged youth in social media marketing, equipping them with valuable skills.”

Mirabel’s long-term vision for Honeybee Media is to continuously evolve and adapt. “Companies like Virgin, Colgate, Nintendo, Nokia, and Sony initially operated in very different areas from what we recognize them for today. My vision for Honeybee follows a similar path: stay attuned to industry needs, economic shifts, and emerging technologies, then adapt and strategically diversify,” she says.

On her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and current entrepreneurs planning to enter this space, Mirabel said, “Network! Network, network and network again. Referrals often speak louder than results and open doors to opportunities you’d never have encountered otherwise.”

“Secondly, be receptive to criticism. Treat every response or reaction you get from clients, business partners and employees as invaluable feedback. Lastly, commit to personal and professional development. Keep learning, keep growing, stay informed.”

