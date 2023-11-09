Meet Stephen Osho with decades of impactful contributions to financial sector

Stephen Osho is an exemplary visionary within the financial sector, keen on formulating changes that merit awards with a dynamic career distinguished by exceptional accomplishments and a commitment to instigating transformative change in both business and society.

As the Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners Limited, his transformative influence extends beyond the organisation’s executive management team, resonating throughout the industry and communities he serves. At Comercio Partners Limited, he wields his profound expertise to spearhead the Advisory division, a pivotal role that shapes the company’s strategic trajectory. He is a highly esteemed member of the Nigerian Capital Market, the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD) and an official member of Forbes Business Council, accentuating his deep-rooted influence within the local business landscape and beyond.

His professional journey boasts over two decades of impactful contributions to the banking and financial services sector. His career ascent began in 2002 at Legacy Stanbic Bank, which is a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group of South Africa. In this role, he exhibited remarkable acumen by overseeing Trading, Sales, Credit Trading, Financial Institution business, Asset and Liability Management, as well as Risk Management activities across various asset classes within Treasury unit.

Stephen’s exceptional achievements have earned him widespread acclaim within the industry, this is exemplified by the prestigious Euromoney Best Bond House Award that was conferred upon Stanbic IBTC during his tenure. This esteemed recognition not only highlighted Stanbic IBTC’s distinction as the premier liquidity provider in 2008 but also served as a testament to his unparalleled trading skills and strategic prowess in the financial market.

His impact transcends Comercio Partners Limited; he provides invaluable guidance as a board member to M778, a renowned marketing communications advisory firm. His advisory capacity within the I-Scholar Initiative and Avale Africa highlights his unwavering commitment to furthering social responsibility and cultivating collaboration aimed at propelling constructive transformations.

Change and innovation stand as paramount catalysts within his leadership doctrine. A fervent proponent of change management and performance augmentation, he ardently advocates for these principles through his paradigm-shifting leadership approach. He staunchly maintains that organizations must diverge from customary methodologies to usher in transformative change that commands attention and propels growth.

Apart from his professional pursuits, he dedicates himself to nurturing diversity and inclusion within both corporate spaces and communities. He actively facilitates training sessions for prominent corporate entities, sovereign bodies, and subnational governments. His commitment to fostering a more inclusive society exemplifies his holistic approach to leadership.

His educational journey includes an MBA in Finance and Sustainability from the University of Cumbria, U.K., and a first degree in Applied Geophysics from the Federal University of Technology, Akure-Ondo State. He is a holder of the ACI dealership certificate and is affiliated with the Credit Administration of Nigeria. He has also successfully completed an Executive Business Education program focused on Designing and Executing Corporate Revitalization at Harvard Business School. His expertise as a seasoned financial markets analyst finds resonance in his appearances on esteemed media outlets such as CNBC, ARISE News, Channels, and other prominent outlets, solidifying his standing as a preeminent thought leader within the financial domain.

Beyond his formidable professional pursuits, Stephen’s personal interests offer a glimpse into his multifaceted persona. An avid soccer enthusiast and music aficionado, he embraces these passions as sources of inspiration and solace amidst the demanding spheres of financial leadership.

His journey is marked by resolute dedication to excellence, transformation, and societal advancement. His strategic insight, paired with an unwavering devotion to change management, positions him as an authentic luminary within the financial sector and beyond.

As the Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners Limited, Stephen perpetually forges new paths for success, embodying the principles of visionary leadership and impactful transformation.