Meet Miracle Nwachukwu, interior designer creating haven of comfort for clients

Miracle Nwachukwu is the founder/CEO of MIMZ Interiors, a multi-faceted design firm that transcends aesthetics to create meaningful experiences.

Interior design, for Nwachukwu, is more than crafting beautiful space; it’s about creating a haven of comfort, functionality, and inspiration for his clients.

His passion for design is deeply rooted in his love for fashion, travel, and the inspiration he draws from exploring different cities and cultures. Traveling has opened Nwachukwu’s mind to global design trends, fuelling the innovative concepts that MIMZ Interiors is known for today.

Nwachukwu established MIMZ Interiors in 2018, a year after completing his first degree at the University of Port Harcourt.

Nwachkwu’s journey with interior design began with his passion for unique things which fuelled his interest in the aesthetics business space.

“I’ve always loved mixing and matching elements, a skill that influenced my fashion sense. Though I studied Computer Science, my passion for interior design was ignited during a six-month internship at an interior design firm during my industrial training,” he said.

Nwachukwu, who started his business with zero capital; had his first project through a referral from a family friend who asked him to redesign their shop.

“They loved the outcome and encouraged me to take this seriously as a full-time career. Shortly after, another referral led me to a residential project, and the client was so impressed that it opened the door to even more opportunities.

“With every referral, my confidence grew, and it’s been an incredible journey of growth, learning, and creativity, fueled by the trust and satisfaction of my clients. We’ve evolved into a brand known for delivering exceptional designs and creating spaces that truly resonate with our clients,” he said.

The scientist turned space planner said his venture into interior design was out of love for creating beautiful, functional spaces, though his knowledge in Computer Sciences helps him in critical thinking.

“I’ve always had a sense for unique things and a love for putting spaces together, which also influences my fashion sense, that passion inspired the creation of MIMZ Interiors,” he noted.

Speaking on the growth experience by the firm, he said; “MIMZ Interiors has experienced remarkable growth since its inception in 2018. From completing over 200 projects and counting to expanding our reach internationally, it’s been an incredible journey.

“We’ve had the privilege of working on projects outside Nigeria and receiving prestigious international awards, all of which reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation. The growth has been truly rewarding, and we’re excited for what lies ahead.”

On the niche the company has over its competitors, he explained that what sets MIMZ Interiors apart is the exceptional quality of its work and the strong, lasting relationships the staff build with their clients.

“We don’t just create spaces; we create experiences that reflect our clients’ visions while maintaining a commitment to excellence and trust,” he said.

This has helped the firm to grow to 25 staff members, each contributing their expertise and passion to ensure the company consistently delivers outstanding results for clients.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the firm has been able to navigate the rising inflation, through its primary strategy of proactive purchasing, and diligent service delivery.

“As soon as a client makes a payment, we prioritise acquiring all necessary materials for the project immediately. This approach helps us mitigate the impact of fluctuating prices and ensures we deliver quality without compromising our standards,” he noted.

Despite the economic crunch, he said that the business space in Nigeria has a lot of opportunities.

“Nigeria offers abundant opportunities for businesses, especially in a dynamic and growing industry like interior design. Success ultimately comes down to focus, determination, and a willingness to put in the work.

“If you’re ready to seize opportunities and build a solid reputation, there’s immense potential to succeed in Nigeria,” he explained.

According to Nwachukwu, “The major challenges faced by the firm since inception is working with artisans. It can be quite draining at times, as managing their work and ensuring consistency can be difficult.”

However, he said over time the firm has built a dedicated team that helps it streamline the process, making it much easier to manage these challenges by fostering good relationships and creating a solid, reliable team.

He counsels other entrepreneurs not to relent, but keep moving forward even in the face of challenges.

“Strive to be different and unique, and the right clients will find you. It’s not always rosy; there are days I wake up feeling overwhelmed.

“Keep fighting for excellence, trust in God, and believe that, with perseverance, everything will fall into place,” he said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

