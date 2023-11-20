Meet Emmanuella Onyekwere, event planner turning her dreams into reality

The socioeconomic advancement of Nigeria would no doubt require the ability of its populations to develop and harness their skills to fulfill their potential and make meaningful contributions.

For Emmanuella Onyekwere, the founder and lead planner of Events by Squire that was her motivation for crafting a brand that mirrors her clients’ unique visions and dreams.

Whether it is a corporate conference, product launch, wedding, or any social gathering, Events by Squire is designed to infuse every occasion with a mix of imagination and precision.

“We’re not just your run-of-the-mill event company; we’re all about unleashing our creativity and paying meticulous attention to detail,” she said.

Emmanuella is creativity personified, that is unique with an unwavering commitment to excellence, service, and a forward-thinking approach.

According to the southeastern-born event planning technocraft, “We thrive on turning dreams into reality, leaving behind unforgettable moments, and a world of exceptional events.”

Through her expertise, Emmanuella has been able to turn Event by Squire which started as a modest venture into a thriving enterprise.

Besides, the venture has also witnessed some expansion, adding people to the team and adopting new incentives to stay on top of meaningful industry trends.

She plans to take the company to a greater via chain value events.

“Our plans for future expansion involve investing in the events value chain, including rentals, decor, catering, and all other fundamentals in events. It will be a gradual process, and I am looking forward to it,” she said.

To maintain the brand niche and remain on top of its game, the event entrepreneur said that the firm remains focused on personalisation, tailoring each event to the client’s specific vision within their budget.

“We also engage in local initiatives and charitable events to build strong community connections. Organising intimate community events like paint and sips, outdoor picnics, and drive-in theaters sets us apart.”

Some of the major challenges she highlighted limiting the growth speed of the venture include staying up to date with rapidly evolving event technologies and trends, managing the unpredictability of external factors such as health crises or regulatory changes, and balancing clients’ expectations with their budget constraints, especially in a competitive market.

However, in navigating its way around the murky waters before the event planning business in the country, Emmanuella said there is no one-size-fits-all solution to these challenges.

“We tailor solutions to each client’s needs and peculiarities. To stay updated with evolving event technologies and trends, we attend industry events and organise periodic training sessions for the team.

We communicate openly with our clients about the feasibility of their desires and their budget. We showcase past successes to ensure confidence.

Overall, we foster a culture of innovation and adaptability within the team to position Events by Squire for success in this dynamic industry.”

In finding a balance in the face of the economic challenges, and the country’s accelerating inflation, she expressed concerns that inflation has impacted rather negatively on their clients’ budgets and increased the cost of event essentials.

“To address this, we offer flexible payment options for clients. We carefully manage operational costs, seeking cost-effective alternatives while maintaining our commitment to excellence.

Despite the economic challenges, our flexibility and commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences remain our strengths,” she noted.

Emmanuella counseled fellow entrepreneurs, especially, the upcoming ones to embrace the journey with resilience and a thirst for learning. “Every challenge is an opportunity for growth. Surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors, advisors, and peers.

Stay true to your vision but be open to adaptation and change. Lead with integrity and passion; these qualities can set you apart and drive long-term success in entrepreneurship,” she said.