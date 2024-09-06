Meet Adedayo Ajayi, designer with passion for fine craftsmanship

Wearing beautiful clothes can improve one’s self-esteem and confidence through comfort and elegance and in Nigeria, Adedayo Ajayi, founder of Mr Dheee is helping customers to do just that.

Adedayo is talent personified, and his great eye for design together with a deep appreciation for African culture, has allowed him to create unique tailored pieces that make statements.

He was inspired to establish his business in 2014 out of his desire to fill the market gap for African-tailored wear that caters to individuals looking for an excellent touch.

“I want to create a brand that values craftsmanship and individuality. Mr Dheee, was born out of this vision, focusing on bespoke fashion that highlights the unique essence of each client,” he says.

The young fashion designer says his initial start-up capital was a machine bought by his uncle. Adedayo has attended fashion training on design to upskill before establishing Mr Dheee.

Since starting, he says the business has grown, as the fashion line has been widely accepted by Nigerians. “Over the years, the business has grown significantly and we have expanded from a small operation to a well-recognised brand with a loyal client base.”

He currently has 10 full-time employees working with him. The fashion designer sources his fabrics locally and also imports. “We prioritise quality and sustainability, ensuring that our materials are not only beautiful but also ethically sourced.”

Responding to questions on what the business has done differently in Nigeria’s highly competitive fashion industry, he says paying attention to details, quality craftsmanship and personalised services offered by the brand have sustained and set it apart.

“We also stay ahead of trends while remaining true to our brand’s core values,” he adds.

On the business expansion plans, he says Mr Dheee plans to expand its reach locally and globally by establishing an online presence in the short run.

Also, he says the business plans to introduce new product lines for footwear and accessories that complement its existing offerings in the long run.

Speaking on the major challenges confronting his business, he says importing fabrics has remained the fashion brand’s major challenge.

“Nigeria does not manufacture fabrics locally and this has resulted in us sourcing some of our materials globally which is making it more expensive owing to the exchange rate.”

In evaluating the country’s fashion industry, he notes that the ecosystem constantly evolves with great growth potential. However, he states that the industry is still mainly challenged by Nigeria’s huge infrastructural gaps.

He calls on the government to support the fashion industry by investing in infrastructure, providing financial incentives and creating policies that encourage the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

He adds that improving access to cheap funding for entrepreneurs would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that limit the industry.

On his advice to other entrepreneurs, he says, “Stay true to your vision and be resilient in facing challenges.”

“The journey is always filled with ups and downs, but perseverance, adaptability, and a focus on quality will set you apart. Be willing to learn and grow, and never compromise on your values,” he advises.