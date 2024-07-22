John Anim: A CEO with proven track record at Platform Petroleum

25 Years Of Democracy In Nigeria (May 29, 1999-2024) – CEOs Whose Companies Are Making Real Impact In Nigerian Economy

After Angola, Nigeria is the second largest oil producer in Africa. Its crude oil comes largely from the Niger Delta Basin and are of two types – light and heavy crude. The nation ‘ s oil sector co ntributes about 10 per cent of the entire Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and over 90 Per cent of Nigeria ‘s foreign revenues. Even though the history of oil prospecting in Nigeria dates back to around 1903, Shell D’Arcy (the forerunner of Shell Petroleum) discovered oil in commercial quantity in 1958 at Oloibiri community in present day Bayelsa State. Oil exploration and production is a capital -intensive business, which gulps billions of dollars. As a result, Nigerian oil industry has been dominated by foreigners, known as oil multinationals, some of them are Mobil, Total energies, Shell Petroleum, Chevron and A gip. But no serious nation leaves its development in the hand of foreigners. In recognition of this fact, successive federal governments have encouraged, and are still encouraging, Nigerians to invest in the sector. But without government encouragement, some patriotic, intrepid and serious Nigerian investors and professionals had already begun investing in the sector. Unanimated by the huge capacities of oil multinationals and undeterred by hundreds of millions of dollars it will cost a potential player to be in the industry, the corps of patriotic Nigerian investors such as the promoters and owners of Platform Petroleum, took the bull s horns by the hands, and have invested wisely in the nation s oil industry. Companies like Platform Petroleum are to be commended for believing in Nigeria and investing in its economy. They could have taken their money abroad and keep in foreign banks But they committed to building the nation by setting up companies which employ hundreds of Nigerians. It is good to note that Platform Petroleum is one of gains of democracy in Nigeria, especially since May 29, 1999 when the military handed over power to civilians. Though the operations of companies like Platform are still small, the beautiful thing is that they are growing steadily. They are the future o Nigerian oil industry. Any day and any time, a foreign company may choose to divest from Nigerian economy, indeed, Shell Petroleum has been scaling down its operations in Nigeria, but owners and other stakeholders in companies like Platform know that Nigeria is their homeland. Despite constant, perennial challenges in the economy such as fluctuation of the naira, they keep forging ahead.

JOHN ANIM, PLATFORM PETROLEUM CEO

Mr. John Anim is a distinguished leader with a proven track record of effectively managing people and resources across various roles within the oil and gas industry. In 2021, he assumed the role of Managing Director/CEO at Platform Petroleum Limited, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving the company’s success. Prior to his current position, Mr. Anim served as the Petroleum Engineering Manager, where he played a pivotal role in leading and delivering on asset-related corporate targets while ensuring the prudent, cost-effective, and optimal operation of the company’s assets.

With over 20 years of progressive experience in the oil and gas sector, Mr. Anim has amassed a wealth of knowledge in production, well, reservoir engineering, and field management. His diverse skill set, and expertise have been honed through his tenure at petroleum engineering service companies and E&P operating companies. Before joining Platform Petroleum Limited in 2012, Mr. Anim held key positions such as Lead Reservoir Engineer at Dharmattan Nigeria Limited, Senior Reservoir/Production Engineer at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, and Technical Manager at Rego Petroleum Services Limited. His role as a reservoir simulation engineer involved conducting in-depth studies on various onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region to optimize field development and enhance reserve recovery.

Mr. Anim obtained a B.Eng. (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin in 2000. He furthered his education through the prestigious SHELL Special Intensive Training Programme (SITP) in collaboration with Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, where he earned a Post Graduate Certificate in Oil and Gas Engineering in 2003. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration in Energy and Sustainability from the University of Cumbria, UK. Mr. Anim’s commitment to professional development is underscored by his membership in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), reflecting his dedication to excellence in the industry.

His strategic leadership and wealth of experience have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Platform Petroleum Limited.

ABOUT PLATFORM PETROLEUM

Platform Petroleum Limited is a leading Nigerian oil and gas company with a rich history in the industry. The company was awarded the Asuokpu/Umutu Field during the Marginal Field Bid exercise of 2002/2003. This field was part of a pool of 24 fields released by the Shell Joint Venture, and after the successful execution of a Farmout Agreement with SPDC JV, Platform Petroleum Limited gained ownership of the field on November 23, 2004.

To further develop the field, Platform Petroleum Limited entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Newcross Petroleum Limited, with a 60/40 equity ratio in favor of Platform, allowing them to retain 60% ownership and the operatorship of the asset.

The company embarked on a project to re-enter, test, and complete two of the existing five wells between September and December 2005. Subsequently, a 10,000 barrels per day production facility, a 2×10,000 barrels storage tank, and delivery pipelines were installed, leading to the achievement of First Oil on December 01, 2007.

Platform Petroleum Limited’s successful development of the Asuokpu/Umutu Field showcases its expertise and commitment to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. The company’s strategic partnerships, operational capabilities, and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a key player in the industry. With a focus on sustainable growth and responsible business practices, Platform Petroleum Limited continues to contribute to the energy landscape in Nigeria and beyond