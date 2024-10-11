How Sofekun grew her event business with passion

Sofekun Oluwagbeminiyi, a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State, started her event management business without any capital but passion and determination, helping people create sweet memories that make the difference for people.

“I started the business with practically no cash at hand, just the passion to help people make their occasions memorable. I love event management, planning and programme not just for the money but because it’s an inborn passion for me,” she said.

For Sofekun, event management is a calling and hospitality just flows in her veins, because she loves making people comfortable and happy especially at their important occasions.

“I choose to venture into event management because I love creating a unforgettable moment for people. For me, event management is all about hospitality and putting smiles on people’s faces and giving them outstanding moments at their occasions,” she explained.

Sofekun explained that before registering the business, Sofsunshine Event Centre, she was planning and organising events for people on a small scale almost at no cost, because money was not her drive but passion and the joy of making people happy.

“I was always keen on helping friends, and family members organise and host memorable events during their special occasions, as a window to express my passion,” she said.

However, after her university education, the graduate of the Industrial Labour Relations decided to make a career out of her hobby, converting her passion into business, as an avenue to contribute her quota in growing the country’s economy and reduce surging unemployment challenges.

Speaking about some challenges she encountered in the event planning space of the country she cited epileptic power supply and insecurity as the major challenges confronting the business in Nigeria.

“Poor electricity supply is our most disturbing challenge, without light no business can survive. We spend over 60 percent of our income on power, which is affecting us.

“If we can have uninterrupted power supply and good roads then the business will progress,” she said.

According to her, the government should tackle the rising insecurity challenge with iron hands to ensure the business continues to thrive in the country.

However, Sofekun maintained that Nigeria is a luxuriant ground for event management business, notwithstanding the insecurity threat. “Nigeria is an ideal place for event management business if only the government can fix the power sector, provide good roads networks, and security,” she said.

The young entrepreneur said her vision and mission for venturing into event planning is to always ensure she leaves remarkable impacts on people lives, putting smiles and memorials on their faces.

“My vision is to create sweet memories and moments for people around me. Event management is all about memories,” she said.

She explained that her cutting-edge niche is the values her firm adds to every occasion.

“Our uniqueness is in the values we provide for every client and every event, and the special attention she pays to each of her customers’ demands and prompt delivery per time,” she noted.

“Our event hall gives a unique atmosphere, our car pack space is very big and spacious, our security personnel are always on standby, and our staff are very respectful and very neat,” she added.

The love of the business has been Sofekun’s driving force even in the face of many challenges confronting the industry in Nigeria.

“Timely delivery of services and meeting specifications are the fundamental business goal that stands us out among our equals,” she noted.

To the upcoming event planners and managers Sofsunshine’s founder would want them to first ensure they have passion for the business before venturing into it, because according to her, passion gives rise to actions, especially when the chips are down.

“I will advise upcoming event management entrepreneurs to have passion for the business before going into it because it can be frustrating and discouraging when the challenges come but passion for the business will help to overcome,” she stated.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

