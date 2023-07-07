How Oluwatolani is building a successful headgear business

Oluwatolani Ajuwon is the creative director of Seoriloge Millinery Enterprises – a Nigerian-based headgear business that produces and sells classy and beautiful headgear in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

She was inspired to establish Seoriloge Millinery by her passion and love for fashion, especially headwear. Oluwatolani keen eye for trends and the desire to create unique and fashionable headwear pieces inspired her entrepreneurship journey.

She was also inspired by Belles Signature, Allure by Ruby, Caramels Headwear, Joyfulgele, Oritoke Autogele, and others making a wave in the millinery industry

“I started the business with about N500,000 last year in July. I had to use that to test run and be sure it’s worth investing in,” she said.

“I used the money to purchase some millinery materials, a sewing machine, hat moulds, also paid for some courses in millinery, and started in one corner of my sitting room” the young entrepreneur explained.

She got her start-up capital, from some of her savings and family and friends.

The young entrepreneur took up training in gear making and design to enhance her skills.

“With intentionality, I acquired the necessary skills and knowledge needed to start a business like mine. I outsourced necessary materials through mentors, paid tutorials, and Youtube, and also worked in the footsteps of experienced people in my field,” Oluwatolani explained.

Since its establishment, Seoriloge Millinery has emerged as one of the leading headgear businesses in Ikorodu, Lagos and now has its workspace.

“The growth of the business has been amazing. Sometimes, I look back at how it started,” she said.

“I worked on the branding and packaging of all the headwear. I ensured all designs are nearly and beautifully packaged.”

“We have been experiencing a surge in demand for our products and my sitting could no longer contain us. We had to get a workstation for the business and employ more staff,” she said.

She has leveraged social media platforms to grow her business. “I took advantage of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to advertise our products, engage with clients and for sales,” she said.

Responding to questions on the business’s plans, she said Seoriloge Millinery plans to be a leading player in the industry by enhancing its brand reputation for quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Also, she said the business plans to expand its operations across Africa and globally.

On the challenges limiting the business, she said, “One of the major challenges we faced was visibility, because we are new, it took a while for people to know what we do and associate with us.”

“Another challenge was marketing. We spend a lot on sponsored ads that sometimes do not convert and give the desired results,” she added.

On how she was able to deal with the marketing challenge she said regular analysis of the business model, identifying the area where cost can be optimized and finding cost-effective alternatives without compromising quality.

“We also explore the option of sourcing materials from different suppliers, negotiating bulk purchase at regular intervals,” she added

“My headwear brand offers Nigerians a wide range of fashionable and stylish options to enhance their style.”

Cultural Identity is one of our priorities, Oluwatolani said, adding that headwear holds significant cultural value in Nigeria.

“Traditional head wraps like gele are deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and are worn for various ceremonial occasions. Our headwear business provides Nigerians with access to authentic and beautifully crafted headwraps that enable them to maintain a sense of identity.”

On her advice to other entrepreneurs, she said, “When you fall, don’t remain on the floor. It is part of the process. Don’t jump into your process or try to cut corners. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Oluwatosin also advised women to embrace headgear. “Headgear is a means of self-expression and individuality. It is versatile and can be styled to suit various occasions. I encourage every woman out there to experiment with different headgear styles and embrace their unique look.”