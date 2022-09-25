How Eneghalu is supporting Africans get into tech seamlessly

To help young African talents get into tech seamlessly, Joy Eneghalu, founded More Techies in 2021. The business develops African no-code talents in tech and provides companies with access to a high-skilled resource pool.

Talents in More Techies participate in the academy or the Talent Accelerator Program after which they work with companies across the globe.

More Techies has opened up for the second edition of their official hackathon called Morekathon. It is an opportunity for members of the community with diverse skills to collaborate and build a product that solves a problem in the health, travel or education sectors.

According to Eneghalu, to participate, you have to be a member of More Tribe and build your team, decide on the product to build and register. “The winning prize for Morekathon is the sum of £2000 and the deadline for registration is October 20, 2022.

“We are very excited about the second edition of Morekathon. This is an initiative that we designed to ensure that community members try their hands on building innovative products. The effect of this is that they get the desired experience in the tech space and that makes them stand out to potential recruiters. Other initiatives in More Techies are designed to achieve similar results in line with our vision to fuel the African talent pipeline,” Eneghalu, founder of More Techies said.

She went on to say “Recently, a member of the More Techies Tribe, Innocent Ugochukwu, landed a job just two months into the Talent Accelerator Program offered by More Techies. He won’t be the first but his own is spectacular because it happened in two months. We started from scratch and have grown to a community of 4,662 techies learning and building every day.

In July 2022, we won the StoryLab Project from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. We were also recognised in September by Tech Cabal as one of the tech communities in Africa shaping the tech talent space.

“We also won the Great Companies Global Business Award 2022 in Education and E-learning. As a thriving contributor in the tech space, we are really excited to see the teams that will come from this edition of the Morekathon and most importantly, the products that will be birthed from this.”

Eneghalu said more Techies is highly interested in individuals who want to get into the tech space, especially as no-code talents, adding that they encourage them to sign up in teams for Morekathon.

After registration, teams that qualify will be reached and then they can start the building of their product, she said.

“The grand finale will happen in 2023 and the judges will be announced a few weeks before the event,” she added.

According to her, More Techies is very community-centric and Morekathon is one of the initiatives that take members from level 0 to level 1.

“It doesn’t stop at just building the community. The community drives our products and other initiatives we have. Our community continues to grow and recruit no-code talents who learn and engage in other value initiatives from us,” Eneghalu said.