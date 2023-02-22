How Chukwuemeka built a successful construction business

Ugah Chukwuemeka is the executive director of Legacy Building Solutions – a supplier of aluminium composite panels operating in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Chukwuemeka was inspired to kick-start his business owing to his desire to drive the distribution of aluminium products across the country.

“We have an existing family business that deals with aluminium profiles. My business was inspired by the need to attend to additional needs the aluminum customers might have,” he says.

Chukwuemeka says that his business deals with purchasing, stocking and distributing aluminium composite panels for building wall panels, signage, furniture and partitions.

“We also deal with the supply of Silicone sealant used by plumbers and Danpalon polycarbonates used in carports and shades,” he says.

Chukwuemeka says his family supported him with funds to kick-start his business in January 2020.

“What has kept my business going since inception is consistent marketing to potential customers, strengthening customer relationships and cross-selling,” Chukwuemeka says.

“My business growth was prolonged in the first six months but became much better in the second year due to the lockdown. Most customers could not go far to purchase and were forced to seek close-by options. Oyo state did not lock down, so it helped many businesses gain customers.”

Chukwuemeka says, “I partner with a company as their distributor, which has made me purchase aluminium composite panels in bulk every month. Sometimes I source from the aluminium markets in Lagos to fill up my supply gaps.

“I had wanted to go into security and home doors; I even did my research and almost signed a partnership deal with a company in Lagos,” he says.

Read also: Elizabeth Oguegbu, nurturing businesses for financial markets across Africa

However, my current business came unexpectedly. “The company that needed supplies started their factory in Ibadan and was looking for a partner. Luckily for me, they approached my family business, and I decided to partner with them,” Chukwuemeka says.

So far, Legacy Building Solutions has employed four people as staff. “More young people are going into the fabrication, and therefore this has created more jobs for young people,” he says.

Chukwuemeka’s company is currently the number one Aluco board supplier in Ibadan. It has supplied boards for about 60 percent of cladding and signage projects in Ibadan, Oyo state.

On challenges his business faces, the young entrepreneur says logistics and delivery are a challenge to date.

He also says that the change in the price of his products has been challenging, and his profit has been shrinking. “The company I get my products from usually notifies us of an increase, at least a week ahead so that I can plan,” he says.

Chukwuemeka says he plans to purchase a laser cut machine for his business. “This will help me gain more ground in Ibadan’s construction and advertising industry and the southwest.

“On my long-term goal, I want to expand my business to every other material used for interior and exterior wall cladding, every kind of board. I also plan to own a complex of my own,” Chukwuemeka says.

On his advice to other entrepreneurs, he says, “Be patient, and never expect profit to come all at once. Keep striving day by day and humble yourself in business.”