How Ayodele mentors, inspires entrepreneurship in Children

…launches ‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’

To groom the entrepreneurial spirit in kids and teens to prepare them for the future , Doreen Ayodele, an expert in the entrepreneurship landscape has unveiled the ‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’ book.

Speaking at the launch, Ayodele noted that the book aims to inspire a new generation of young leaders and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and determination needed to turn their creative ideas into reality, regardless of their age.

According to her, the inspiration to write the book came from observing the creativity and innovative ideas of children from Generation Z and Generation Alpha.

She noted that they often lack the necessary tools or encouragement to bring their ideas to life.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she recognised the untapped potential in young people and sought to create a story that would inspire them to dream big.

“Kiki the Kidpreneur is designed to teach children about entrepreneurship, resilience, and the importance of self-belief in a fun and engaging way,” she explained.

“One critical thought I shared in Kiki the Kidpreneur is that kids are never too young to start pursuing their dreams.”

The book was launched during a virtual event that brought together participants from across the globe.

The event featured Etima Umeh, founder of Responsible Teens Academy and the Girls Hub, who was the keynote speaker at the event.

Participants engaged in interactive activities, brainstorming business ideas and designing customer avatars using tech tools under expert guidance.

Through ‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’, she challenges the notion that age is a limitation for creativity, problem-solving, or achieving goals.

She opines that introducing entrepreneurship education at a young age will inspire a new generation of innovators, job creators, and leaders.

“The earlier we instill entrepreneurial values in children, the better equipped they will become in this 21st-century economy.”

“My goal is to empower young minds to turn their passions into purposeful ventures.”

The book’s interactive approach makes it an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking to foster entrepreneurial spirit in children.

Ayodele affirms that by reading ‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’, children will learn valuable lessons on innovation, risk-taking, and perseverance, setting them on a path to success.

‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’ is currently being distributed across Nigeria by WittyMindsBookstore. It is also available for order on Amazon, making it easily accessible to a global audience.

Ayodele brings a wealth of expertise to her work, holding certifications as an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA), Associate Chartered Tax Practitioner (ACTI), Master of Science (MSc) in Digital Business Management and SAP professional.

Her passion for empowering children to reach their full potential drives her innovative approach to education and entrepreneurial development.

Share