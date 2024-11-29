GEN, Tripoint collaborate to drive entrepreneurship in northern states

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Nigeria has collaborated with Tripoint Academy to drive entrepreneurship in northern Nigeria, a move to tackle high unemployment rates in the region.

The move was part of activities to mark GEN’s annual Global Entrepreneurship Week which united the country’s 19 northern states in a shared vision of innovation, inclusion, and community-driven growth.

Shuhda Muhammed, founder of Tripoint Academy described the partnership as a step towards building a more inclusive and economically vibrant northern Nigerian.

“Hopefully, lots of us will be inspired to do more for entrepreneurship in Northern Nigeria and support more low-income women to be economically self-sufficient,” Muhammed said.

“I strongly believe that by empowering women through entrepreneurship, we can break the cycle of poverty, improve the lives of countless individuals, and create a brighter future for generations to come…,” the founder added.

Entrepreneurs, aspiring changemakers, community leaders, and underrepresented groups came together to explore the potential of entrepreneurship in addressing economic inequality and empowering marginalized communities.

Themed ‘Entrepreneurship is for Everyone,’ the event highlighted opportunities for economic inclusion, particularly for women and underserved communities in Northern Nigeria.

It demonstrated how entrepreneurship can be a sustainable path to financial independence, especially in a volatile economic environment.

Umar Gombe, northern celebrity and GEN Ambassador said, “Entrepreneurship is the lifeline of any society, especially ours, where poverty remains a pressing challenge. Initiatives like the GEW walk remind us of the power of collective action in driving change.”

Alongside Entrepreneurship, this year’s walk also took significant strides toward inclusivity. The deaf community in Kano State actively participated, underscoring the importance of accessibility in entrepreneurship.

Sani Isyaku, CEO of Deaflywood Film Production and a leader of the deaf community, said “Our Deaf community in Kano State has immense potential in online businesses and e-commerce.”

“We are eager to collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs to create meaningful opportunities. Inclusion is not just a value but a necessity for sustainable growth.”

This call to action reminds us that empowering all members of society, including those often overlooked, creates stronger, more diverse economies.

Recognising female trailblazers

The walk culminated in an exclusive roundtable breakfast event in Kano hosted by Tripoint Academy, where GEN Nigeria honored 10 exceptional female CEOs from Northern Nigeria.

These women, trailblazers in their respective industries, have broken barriers and inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

Olawale Anifowose, managing director of GEN Nigeria, who was at the event to officially recognize 10 Northern Female Trailblazers and welcome them as GEN Ambassadors.

He highlighted the importance of deepening Entrepreneurship activities in Northern Nigeria particularly the role women play in building communities, hence the need to offer more capacity-building initiatives for women in Northern Nigeria.

“For us at Tripoint Academy, we have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact that gendered dynamics of poverty have on communities,” said Muhammed.

“Yet, at the same time, we have also witnessed the transformative power of providing the skills and knowledge for women to access economic opportunities.”

“This is why we believe that empowerment opportunities enhance women’s financial freedom, thereby allowing them to lift their families and children out of poverty. A sure way to achieve this is through entrepreneurship.”

