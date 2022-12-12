Dozy Mmobuosi: Entrepreneur building Africa’s largest agrifintech

It is a universal truism that difficult circumstances reveal the true quality of every entrepreneur, and this is undoubtedly the case of Dozy Mmobuosi, who has been working tirelessly to find solutions to the problems facing the country and Africa, particularly the farmers as they relate to the digital economy.

Dozy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Science in Economics from Nigeria’s Ambrose Alli University and a Ph.D. in rural advancement from the Universiti Putra Malaysia.

He concluded an advanced management and leadership programme at Sad Business School, University of Oxford, in March 2022.

Dozy is an entrepreneur who believes he was divinely wired and trained to be tough even from a tender age, which has prepared him for the massive mission he has since started to undertake to find solutions to the challenges of man.

Dozy, a rare gem, has demonstrated that he is a bundle of perseverance, persistence, fortitude, tenacity, passion, and resilience personified through his many entrepreneurial bold steps. He is like a tiny seed with the strength to break through hard ground and grow into a mighty tree.

His entrepreneurial spirit first became apparent in his teenage years, when he earned the moniker ‘the General’ due to his notoriety and successful secondary-school enterprise.

Being a unique youngster with a special upbringing, obstacles, and entrepreneurial aspirations paved the way for his adventure.

Read also: First Bank partners JA Africa on entrepreneurship competition

Dozy has made a name for himself in the agricultural and fintech sectors thanks to his inspiring mission to offer long-lasting solutions to the key players in the sector, a development that has made him popular on a global scale.

When internet penetration wasn’t increasing as anticipated after two years of operation, Dozy and his father started an e-publishing company called Fair Deal Concept which later became Tingo Mobile.

Their first book, Scam the 419, which served as the company’s first release, was written by Dozy’s father and was intended to help people avoid being scammed.

The United States Embassy took note of the book, which had some degree of international success, and it was also featured on CNN.

Dozy was able to launch his first company, Tingo, with the help of his father, who was the co-founder and the first investor, before the latter left in 2005. His father has always been a source of encouragement for him.

Tingo is an agri-fintech company that provides subscribers in the agricultural sector with access to a marketplace that helps them manage their commercial activities of growing and selling their products to market participants domestically and internationally.

This is done through the use of smartphones and a comprehensive platform service.

However, before Tingo was created, Dozy was a member of the team that created the first mobile payment platform in Nigeria. This product allowed people to send money via SMS and the recipient to claim the money in person at the bank even if they did not have a bank account.

After providing the bank with the banking solution, this serial entrepreneur went on to launch Naijafans, a social networking platform, in collaboration with individuals like Ikenna Okpala, among others.

The platform, which was developed in 2003 when internet usage in Nigeria was still low, was the only social media network at the time with a Nigerian audience in mind.

Dozy, who founded Tingo Mobile in 2001, oversaw the company’s tremendous operating expansion on three continents while gaining extensive experience in southeast Asia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the USA, and the UK.

This businessman is undoubtedly working to establish an empire in the fintech industry. It is not surprising that this serial entrepreneur sits on the boards of numerous organizations and serves as an adviser to several large corporate organizations.

Due to his recent appointment to the Global Advisor Council of the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC), it is clear that Dozy’s multiple accomplishments in the business over the years have not gone unnoticed.

According to the CWEIC, the official business network of the Commonwealth, Dozy Mmobuosi is a distinguished Nigerian technology entrepreneur and advocate for technical growth and social upliftment in Africa and beyond.

Dozy, who is also passionate about the social upliftment objectives of the United Nations SDGs, directs his business and charitable efforts toward giving Africa the chance to be a key focal point for addressing some of the most pressing global challenges, like climate change and food security.

Even though he is an extremely successful entrepreneur, his desire and passion to improve the lives of those around him led him to establish his foundation in December 2021.