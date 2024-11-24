Why I constantly seek out ventures that push me beyond my comfort zone – Atimoe

Tim Atimoe is the managing director and lead facilitator at Tim Atimoe Consult Limited, a company dedicated to training, development, and human capital growth. In this interview with ZEBULON AGOMUO, he spoke on a number of issues, including the top secrets of his success story, quality of manpower in Nigeria; his role as Ambassador of Global Peace by the United Nations; how Nigeria and Africa can benefit from the Donald Trump’s administration, and why he is dedicating time to research and study. Excerpts:

You have exemplified the term self-made over the course of your life and with the story of your life, what were the top secrets that helped you?

The top secrets that shaped my self-made journey are rooted in a relentless drive to grow and a fierce determination to overcome life’s challenges. From an early age, books became my blueprint for success, opening my mind to the stories of remarkable individuals like Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie, Napoleon Hill, Les Brown, Richard Branson to name a few. These stories fuelled my belief that I could achieve anything, regardless of my past setbacks, such as repeating classes and dropping out of school twice. This belief in self was further strengthened by my sense of urgency—having lost time in my youth, I was determined to catch up with life and to pursue my goals with audacity and bravery.

My naivety, in many ways, became a gift, as it allowed me to venture into unknown territories without being overwhelmed by the potential challenges. This boldness, combined with introspection, deep thinking, and an obsession with growth, helped me push past obstacles and keep moving forward even when the path was unclear. I also developed a sharp intuition, carefully selecting the people who would influence my journey, ensuring that I was surrounded by individuals who could add value to my growth.

Above all, my passion lies in doing things that scare me—projects that feel bigger than myself. If something doesn’t scare me, it doesn’t excite me. I constantly seek out ventures that push me beyond my comfort zone, that keep me awake at night wondering how to make them work. These elements—the power of books, a growth mindset, the willingness to take risks, and a refusal to compare myself to others—are the core secrets that have shaped my journey and continue to drive my relentless pursuit of success.

You work with training institutes that focus on human capital growth. Over the years, experts have said that one of the major challenges facing Nigeria has to do with poor human capital development. They cite the low-quality education and defective curriculum, which reflect on the quality of jobs done by many of those who are said to have received training in higher institutions. Could you walk us through the real cause of the poor quality of manpower in Nigeria vis-à-vis what you see in other countries? How can we get out of the challenge?

The poor quality of manpower in Nigeria stems from outdated curricula, insufficient funding, and a disconnect between education and workforce needs. Unlike countries that focus on practical skills and critical thinking, Nigeria’s system remains overly theoretical. Addressing this requires modernising curricula with industry input, improving teacher training, and integrating technology into learning. Public-private partnerships are key to bridging the gap between academia and employment demands. By prioritising these reforms, Nigeria can harness its human capital for sustainable growth and innovation.

Many businesses fail before their 10th anniversary despite the academic qualification of their founders. As a management consultant, what do you think may be the cause?

The failure of many businesses often stems from a lack of practical skills, poor financial management, and inadequate planning, regardless of the founder’s academic qualifications. Government policies and economic conditions significantly impact businesses, especially in their formative years. Success requires adaptability, market understanding, and effective leadership. Many founders underestimate the importance of resilience and learning from mistakes. Access to mentorship and continuous skill development are critical for overcoming challenges and ensuring growth.

You were awarded Ambassador of Global Peace by the United Nations this year; what burden does such a recognition place on you in a world that is increasingly conflict-ridden? We read and hear of conflicts/genocides and the likes, yet, we are talking about peace. How do you marry preaching peace and seeing people engaging in large scale blood-letting in the name of war?

Being recognised as an Ambassador of Global Peace is both an honour and a profound responsibility. It underscores the need to advocate for dialogue and reconciliation, even amidst the harsh realities of war and bloodshed. True peace is not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, understanding, and shared humanity. While the scale of violence can be disheartening, each step toward healing and bridging divides matters. My role is to inspire hope, foster collaboration, and remind the world that peace begins with our individual and collective actions.

You are not a politician, but you are affected by the policies of political actors, whether in Nigeria or in Europe or America. What is your take on the victory of Donald Trump in the recent Presidential election in the US?

Donald Trump’s victory reflects the deep divisions and shifting dynamics within the American political landscape. It highlights the power of populist movements and the importance of addressing the concerns of marginalised and disenchanted groups. While his policies may evoke diverse reactions globally, they serve as a reminder that leadership decisions have far-reaching consequences. For observers worldwide, it underscores the need for inclusive governance and policies rooted in unity and progress. Ultimately, it is a call for societies to engage more actively in shaping their future through dialogue and participation.

If you were to take a peep into what may be Trump’s foreign policy thrust, what would you say may be his policy for Africa? Or, in your reading, will Africa likely to have a fair deal from the Trump administration?

Predicting Donald Trump’s foreign policy for Africa requires examining his “America First” philosophy, which prioritises U.S. interests. While Africa may not feature prominently, areas like trade, security, and counter-terrorism are likely to remain key focal points. The challenge for African nations will be to proactively engage, highlighting mutual benefits to foster collaboration. Whether Africa gets a fair deal depends on its leaders’ ability to negotiate strategically and align with U.S. priorities. Ultimately, Africa’s success lies in building self-reliance while leveraging global partnerships effectively.

You have a Foundation through which you touch lives. May we know what prompted you to establish it, and some of the notable activities of the Foundation? What footprints has the Foundation left behind so far?

The Tim Atimoe Foundation was inspired by my journey of self-effort and the realisation that with more support and opportunities, I could have achieved even greater heights. Since its inception in 2018, beginning with ‘Street to Stars,’ we have mentored, trained, and empowered hundreds of youths across Africa. We are closing the year with fully-sponsored digital skill training, we aim to equip 50 youths, with plans to do more by 2025, while also supporting entrepreneurs with funding. Beyond financial aid, we focus on recalibrating the mind, fostering a foundation for long-term success. Our footprint is one of transformation, innovation, and hope for the African youth

You are an author and have published a number of books. What is the level of patronage in a world that is not serious with reading books, particularly in Nigeria?

In a world where reading habits are declining, especially in fast-paced societies like Nigeria, I’ve adapted by leveraging technology to bridge the gap. Recognising the power of visual and audio aids, I’ve transformed some of my books into engaging YouTube content with graphics and motion illustrations, complemented by audiobooks for on-the-go learning. This approach not only enhances accessibility but also nurtures a renewed interest in reading and comprehension. By blending traditional literature with modern mediums, I aim to inspire a broader audience to reconnect with the power of books

As a Nigerian, what is your reading of the economy and what do you think are the low hanging fruits that the government can leverage to steer the country away from where it is at the moment?

Nigeria’s economy is at a crossroads, burdened by structural inefficiencies, high unemployment, and dependency on oil revenues. However, the low-hanging fruits lie in diversifying the economy by focusing on agriculture, technology, and renewable energy, sectors with immense untapped potential. By investing in human capital, modernising infrastructure, and fostering entrepreneurship, the government can create sustainable growth. Additionally, tackling corruption and ensuring effective policy implementation are crucial for restoring investor confidence. A strategic shift towards these areas can unlock Nigeria’s true potential and drive long-term economic stability.

Many more Nigerians are relocating abroad as the ‘japa’ wave sweeps across the country. Would you say Nigeria is really maximising the gains of this ‘exodus’ in terms of diaspora remittances?

While the ‘japa’ wave reflects deep concerns over economic instability, Nigeria has yet to fully harness the potential of diaspora remittances. Although remittances contribute significantly to the economy, they often flow into consumption rather than long-term investments that could drive sustainable growth. To maximise this opportunity, the government must create an enabling environment for diaspora investments in key sectors like infrastructure, technology, and education. Strengthening ties with Nigerians abroad through clear policies, incentives, and support systems can transform remittances into a powerful engine for national development.

Tim Atimoe has done well in his chosen fields and has severally been recognised for what he has done and is still doing; what should the world be expecting from him in the nearest future, particularly next year as he will be celebrating his 40th birthday? ‘What is cooking’ as it is said in some parlance?

Next year marks a milestone in my life, as I celebrate my 40th birthday, and I’ve been planning toward it since 2020. Expect the release of my biography alongside new books, audiobooks, and content that delve into my passions for neuroscience, NLP, genetics, and coaching. I’ll be dedicating time to research and study while expanding the reach of the Tim Atimoe Foundation to give back to society. Additionally, I’m excited about more travel, speaking engagements, and meaningful collaborations. It’s a year of deepening impact, growth, and new horizons for both me and humanity.

Atimoe’s profile

Dr. Tim Atimoe has a background in computer science. Emerging from an unlikely-to-succeed background, he is 6th out of nine siblings he has proven over the years that one should never let one’s background hold one back. He is a speaker, trainer, author, certified life coach and often referred to as “The Mind Doctor.” With over a decade and half of work experience in the corporate world, he boasts of numerous awards in both academic and professional spheres. He currently holds the position of MD and Lead Facilitator at Tim Atimoe Consult Limited, a company dedicated to training, development, and human capital growth, As well as Director at Little Jollies School in South Africa. Additionally, he is a co-founder of Tawdpro Limited and TEDNA limited, a company specializing in international training for senior executives, CEOs, private and public office holders, professors, and lecturers. He is a former Group Human Resources Manager at Banksome Group of Companies. He is also the founder of Tim Atimoe Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering five million young people across the African continent. Author of three books and several published articles on international journals and has written over 80 songs. His focus is on subjects on human mind and self-development using ideas from branches of science like neuroscience, Brian science, quantum physics, neuro linguistics programming, genetics and epigenetics as tools from his teaching. His coaching and training sessions have had unbelievable impacts in tens of lives that have come across his work. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), a Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Member of the John Maxwell Team (JMT), member of National Speakers Association (NSA) USA, Alum School of Eloquence, Certified Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner. Honorary Fellow of the Africa Institute of Public Administration, Awarded the Epistemology of Leadership & Management certificates, Executive Certificate in Leadership & Management, Lee Kuan Yew Transformational Leadership Model Medal award in Singapore. He holds a CMS with Distinction from the London Graduate School, he is a member of European Centre for Research Training and Development UK, MBA in marketing from IUG university and Doctor of Leadership & Management (DLM), h.c. from London Bridge Business School. He was awarded Ambassador of Global Peace by the United Nations in 2024. Currently based in the United Kingdom with his lovely family where he oversees his various businesses

