‘We provide financial, global opportunities for investors seeking to enhance international presence’

Carlo Pagulo is the director of sales & strategic partnerships EMEA, Hotel101 Global Pte Limited. In this interview with Juliet Onyema, he spoke about investment migration and how his organisation provides opportunities for African investors to obtain Spain’s golden visa.

Can you tell us about Hotel 101 and its citizen-by-investment initiative?

Hotel101 – Madrid was created to make investing in the hotel industry more accessible. The idea is to let investors benefit from the strong rental income potential of hotels while also offering an opportunity to participate in Spain’s residence program.

By investing in at least three Hotel101 – Madrid units, investors can secure passive income and gain residency for themselves and their families, making it an attractive option for those looking for both financial and lifestyle benefits of Spain.

What is citizenship by investment and why is it increasingly becoming popular in Africa?

Citizenship by investment programs, such as the one offered by Spain, is seeing increasing interest in Africa and other regions outside the European Union. Spain, as one of Western Europe’s largest economies, has a growth rate surpassing other major countries like Germany and France.

By investing, individuals gain not only Spanish citizenship but also EU citizenship, providing themselves and their families access to live, work, and move freely across the EU. Beyond these practical benefits, many are attracted by the enhanced security and stability that comes with being part of the EU, especially for their families.

With the global hospitality market constantly evolving, what trends are you seeing in investor behaviours and how are you positioning your organisation to align with these trends?

In Spain, we are seeing two key trends. First, tourism is on the rise again, with 2023 figures already surpassing 2019, and 2024 showing even stronger numbers so far.

This growth is driven by both international tourists and increased interest from local travellers. Second, there has been a shift in government policy, which has become less favourable towards short-term rental platforms like Airbnb.

Hotel101 – Madrid, however, operates with a registered touristic use licence, positioning our investors outside of the regulatory uncertainties faced by fragmented rental properties. By aligning with these trends, we are providing investors with a stable and promising opportunity in Spain’s hospitality sector.

With increasing global mobility facilitated by investment migration programmes, how does your organisation plan to attract these mobile investors and travellers seeking both leisure and business opportunities?

We recognise that investors, particularly from Nigeria, are increasingly seeking tailored investment opportunities that offer both leisure and business advantages abroad.

Our approach is to provide a seamless investment that not only grants access to the growing hospitality market in Spain but also opens doors to European residency.

Hotel101 – Madrid is designed to attract investors looking for financial returns, however, it also offers a pathway to global mobility, allowing investors and their families to enjoy the full benefits of European residency, including visa-free travel across the Schengen area and the flexibility to conduct business throughout the continent.

With our property’s strategic location near Madrid’s airport and IFEMA, we cater to leisure travellers and business professionals, ensuring a steady flow of guests and maximising rental yields. This makes it a well-rounded choice for Nigerian investors looking to expand their global footprint.

What role will your organisation play in the broader context of investment migration, especially as investors from Nigeria look for property opportunities that offer financial returns and strategic advantages, such as proximity to international hubs like Madrid?

Our goal is to provide Nigerian investors with a compelling property opportunity that combines solid financial returns with strategic advantages. Hotel101 – Madrid is not just a real estate investment; it offers access to one of Europe’s key international hubs. The project is situated in the city of Valdebebas, where the new City of Justice will be built, along the new Metro Line 11, and Formula 1 track.

The location is ideal for investors looking for connectivity—for business expansion, leisure, or family relocation. We understand the needs of Nigerian investors who value both high-yield investment and global access.

By investing in Hotel101, they gain a foothold in Spain’s thriving hospitality market, while also opening doors to European residency, giving them and their families strategic mobility across the EU. Our organisation aims to be a bridge, providing both financial growth and global opportunities, well-suited for those looking to enhance their international presence.

Your organisation has built a strong reputation in the Madrid hospitality sector. How do you see your participation in the Henley and Partners Investment Migration Roadshow helping to attract investors, particularly high-net-worth individuals from Nigeria to invest in your projects?

Participating in the Henley and Partners Investment Migration Roadshow provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect directly with qualified investors from Nigeria who are looking for strategic investments abroad.

We understand the growing demand for opportunities that combine solid financial returns with broader lifestyle benefits, and Hotel101 – Madrid is uniquely positioned to meet these needs.

Our project offers high rental yields, a prime location in Valdebebas close to key landmarks like the Real Madrid Sports Center, Madrid’s Formula 1 circuit, and IFEMA, and access to Spain’s golden visa program, which grants European residency.

By being part of the roadshow, we can communicate these advantages face-to-face, helping Nigerian investors understand how they can benefit from not just financial returns but also the mobility, security, and lifestyle perks that come with investing in Madrid.

We aim to showcase why Hotel101 – Madrid is an ideal investment for those wanting access to a dynamic European market while ensuring strong rental income and future growth potential for themselves and their families.

What’s the role of the Madrid government in your projects and how are they backing it?

From the time we began our project, the Madrid government always played a supportive role in ensuring the success of Hotel101 – Madrid. During the groundbreaking ceremony, we were graced by a personal appearance and speech by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Community of Madrid, Rocio Albert Lopez.

Valdebebas, where Hotel101 is located, has been a focal point of urban development, with projects like the future City of Justice and improved transport links, all of which have been backed by local authorities.

Furthermore, Mayor Almeida has announced an urbanistic change to the Formula 1 circuit – making it accessible for use for other commercial events aside from Formula 1.

This strategic investment in infrastructure by the government significantly enhances the appeal of our property, as it becomes a well-connected and promising area for growth.

Moreover, the Madrid government has been taking a stricter stance on short-term rental regulations, which creates an advantage for established hotels like Hotel101 that hold the proper touristic use licences.

This regulatory clarity and government-backed urban growth make our project a secure and appealing investment for high-net-worth individuals from Nigeria looking for opportunities in stable and appreciating markets.

As high-net-worth investors increasingly seek opportunities that combine financial returns with lifestyle benefits, how does Hotel 101 in Madrid meet these demands, particularly in the hospitality sector?

Our organisation is designed to meet the growing demand for investments that provide solid financial returns and lifestyle benefits. For high-net-worth investors from Nigeria, it offers a unique combination of attractive rental yields and strategic lifestyle perks.

The property is located in Valdebebas, one of Madrid’s fastest-growing areas, next to significant landmarks like the Real Madrid Sports Center, IFEMA convention centre, and the airport. This prime location ensures a steady flow of guests, maximising rental income potential.

Beyond financial returns, Hotel101 provides investors with the opportunity to qualify for Spain’s golden visa by purchasing three or more units. This visa grants residency rights to the investor and their family, allowing them to enjoy the freedom of travel, residence, and even business opportunities across the European Union.

This combination of high rental yields, potential property appreciation, and a pathway to European residency makes Hotel101 – Madrid a compelling option for Nigerian investors seeking more than just an investment—it’s a step towards enhanced global mobility and lifestyle.

How does Nigeria as a country gain from your organisation’s investment migration programmes and is your organisation also selling the country to the outside world?

Nigeria stands to gain significantly from our investment migration program in a few ways. First, when wealthy Nigerians invest in Hotel101 – Madrid, they gain access to European residency, which facilitates smoother business transactions and travel across the EU.

This creates opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to expand their businesses internationally, bringing back valuable experience, connections, and capital that can benefit the Nigerian economy.

Additionally, by participating in international platforms and events like the Henley and Partners Investment Migration Roadshow, we showcase the strong interest of Nigerian investors in high-quality international projects.

This not only helps attract global attention to Nigerian business capabilities but also positions Nigeria as a country with an active, influential role in international investment circles. Our goal is to help our Nigerian clients gain new opportunities abroad while highlighting Nigeria’s economic potential and its investor community to the rest of the world.

Focusing on Nigerians and other African businesses, how does your organisation protect their investments from harsh economic trends, both globally and in their country of residence?

An investment in Hotel101 is protection that Nigerian and other global investors can have against economic fluctuations by focusing on several key strategies.

Firstly, Hotel101 – Madrid is based in the hospitality sector, which, according to recent STR data, has been experiencing a significant recovery, especially in key European destinations like Spain.

The average occupancy rates and RevPAR (revenue per available room) have improved consistently throughout 2023, indicating strong market performance and resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties.

By investing in Hotel101 – Madrid, investors benefit from high rental yields and stable returns backed by this resilient industry.

Our project is situated in an area of Madrid which ensures a consistent stream of business and leisure travellers. This strategic location helps mitigate the impact of local and global economic slowdowns by ensuring consistent demand.

Additionally, our investment model provides a clean title to the property, meaning investors have full ownership rights. This flexibility allows them to mortgage, sell, or pass down their units, which serves as a hedge against harsh economic conditions in their home country.

Investing in a European asset also diversifies their portfolio, reducing the risks tied to economic instability or currency devaluation back home. By combining these factors, we provide a solid framework for protecting investments and ensuring long-term growth and security in an evolving global economic landscape.

Considering the economic realities across countries, how is the global hospitality industry fairing today?

The global hospitality industry has made a strong comeback despite the economic challenges faced worldwide. According to recent data, the European hospitality market has experienced a robust recovery, with occupancy rates steadily increasing and surpassing pre-pandemic figures in several areas.

Specifically, Spain, including Madrid, has benefited from record tourism numbers in 2023 and 2024. This rebound is driven by pent-up travel demand, an increase in major events, and continued growth in both international and domestic tourism.

How does this extensive global network benefit the company and its clients, and what sets Hotel 101 apart from other players in investment hospitality?

Hotel101 is a gross revenue-sharing scheme derived from the rental use of all the hotel rooms, meaning investors do not have to worry about management or operational costs.

This is also an inflationary hedge because investors participate in the rise in hotel room rates over the years. Still, they do not participate in the increase in maintenance, salary and materials costs.

Hotel101 is both the developer and the operator of the hotel, unlike other developers who later on contract a different operator for the hotel they’ve constructed.

From our first hotel which we have already operated successfully for more than seven years, this gives us the advantage of replicating a tried and tested model that has consistently delivered above-market rental yields to investors.

