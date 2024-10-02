We aspire to expand our export capacity – Tyav

Marvellous Doo Tyav is the founder and chief executive officer of Ashidoo Exports Company Limited, an agro-export company based in Abuja and Benue state

Marvellous Doo Tyav is the founder and chief executive officer of Ashidoo Exports Company Limited, an agro-export company based in Abuja and Benue state. It cultivates and exports Nigerian-grown agro commodities to Europe, North America and the Middle East. In this exclusive interview with Stephen Onyekwelu, she tells why and how she started Ashidoo. Excerpts

Go Local has a broad focus on promoting made-in-Nigeria, although we have primarily concentrated on fashion and its accessories. Tell us about how you got into semi-agro-processing for export?

Absolutely! While the Go Local initiative shines a spotlight on our vibrant fashion industry, it’s clear that there’s immense potential in sectors like agribusiness.

My journey into semi-agro-processing began with a personal experience that sparked innovation.

During a trip abroad, I craved a particular Nigerian dish, only to find it missing from the local African market. When I learned from the vendor that the dish was highly sought after but often in short supply, it hit me: there’s a market out there just waiting for our authentic flavours. That moment transformed into Ashidoo Exports, where we celebrate and export the richness of Nigerian agro-products to the world.

Ashidoo is a strategic agribusiness firm that specialises in the cultivation and export of Nigerian-grown agro commodities to Europe, North America, and the Middle East. What are some of your success stories?

Oh, we’ve had some exhilarating milestones!

One of our standout moments was getting listed on eWorldTrade in 2022, a fantastic B2B platform that opened up ten valuable leads for us. This visibility has been a game-changer, connecting us to markets in North America, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Just recently, we joined the Market Access Programme (MAP), allowing us to expand our presence at trade shows and showcase our offerings on a global stage.

This led to landing a major sole distributorship and supply deal in the Netherlands, with shipments kicking off by the first quarter of 2025. It’s a monumental step for us, signalling our readiness to scale exports throughout Europe.

As we grow, we anticipate a whopping 40 per cent increase in our operations, which means we’re excited to bring on new team members to meet this rising demand.

What are some of the semi-processed products you export, and why aren’t you processing them fully for the local market, considering post-harvest losses are high?

At Ashidoo Exports, our vision is “high-end agriculture for all,” and we cater to both local and international markets with an array of raw, semi-processed, and fully processed agro products.

We’re planning and establishing a fully functional processing facility, which will allow us to operate at full capacity.

Our cold-pressed oils from ginger and sesame are among our first exciting offerings. While there’s a growing global demand for our raw Nigerian agro products, we ensure that we maintain stringent quality standards that align with our client’s specifications.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered, and how did you overcome them?

Exporting from Nigeria certainly comes with its hurdles. We face everything from inconsistent export policies to limited financing options, infrastructure issues, and regulatory challenges.

For instance, there was a time when an international food company sought 500 tonnes of sesame seeds from us, requiring over 100 million naira for delivery. We didn’t have it at the time.

It was frustrating, especially since many international freight partners couldn’t assist us. Access to credit remains a significant concern for many non-oil exporters.

But here’s the silver lining: despite these challenges, the potential within the export sector is enormous.

We need to remain adaptable and innovative in navigating these obstacles. With the right support and policies, Nigerian businesses can thrive even in these economic realities.

It’s your fifth anniversary; what are some of your biggest wins and losses?

Since Ashidoo Exports launched in September 2019, we’ve certainly had our ups and downs.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was a real test for us, halting global trade just as we were gearing up for an international shipment.

We had prepared and stored commodities for a client, but lockdowns prevented us from fulfilling that order, leading to significant losses. It took two years for us to recover as a startup.

We also applied for the N50 billion incentive from the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), designed to support exporters affected by the pandemic, but unfortunately, we missed out at the final selection stage.

Yet, through these trials, we’ve learned the importance of resilience. Embracing both wins and losses is essential to our entrepreneurial journey.

Interestingly, you are operating out of Benue State, Nigeria’s food basket. How are your operations helping with post-harvest waste?

Absolutely! Benue is indeed Nigeria’s food basket, and it faces considerable challenges regarding post-harvest waste, especially with perishable items like tomatoes and peppers.

High temperatures and inadequate post-harvest handling education contribute to these losses.

To tackle this, we’ve implemented a traditional storage solution: a thatched house warehouse with a 500-metric-ton capacity.

This design facilitates ventilation and minimises moisture buildup, crucial for reducing spoilage of crops like yams, cassava, and grains.

Our commitment to innovation and sustainability helps ensure that we preserve our farmers’ hard work and reduce waste.

List the top three ways the government could help your business.

To unleash Nigeria’s agricultural export potential, the government should focus on three key areas:

1. Standardisation of Agro-Produce: Implement policies that ensure our agro-products meet international standards, enabling us to compete globally.

2. Infrastructure Investment: Substantial investment in infrastructure is essential to support our industries, ensuring that we can transport goods efficiently.

3. Quality Control and Support: Addressing logistical bottlenecks is critical. The government should provide tax incentives, agricultural loans, and machinery for mechanised farming to bolster local production.

When the government supports these areas, it will pave the way for businesses like ours to thrive, even amidst the current economic realities we face in Nigeria.

Farmers in Benue state face unique challenges. What are they, and what are some solutions?

Farmers in Benue encounter significant challenges, particularly the ongoing conflicts between herdsmen and farmers, which disrupt food production and inflate market prices.

With Benue’s crucial role in Nigeria’s food supply, enhancing security in rural areas is essential.

I believe establishing joint patrols and vigilante groups that include both farmers and herders could help foster harmony.

Furthermore, designating adequate grazing land away from farmland would prevent conflicts.

Continuous dialogue among farmers, herders, local leaders, and civil society organisations can promote understanding and collaboration, which is vital for progress.

Why are you doing this at Ashidoo?

My passion for entrepreneurship stems from a deep frustration with conventional employment—I’ve realised I thrive in environments that foster independence and creativity.

Starting Ashidoo allows me the freedom to chase my passions while building a legacy and sharing knowledge. My unique perspective, shaped by my experiences and skills, empowers me to serve our niche effectively and make a real impact.

What’s your 10-year plan?

Looking ahead to 2029, Ashidoo Exports aims for impressive growth of 40-50 per cent in sales and production.

We aspire to expand our export capacity from 78,000 bags (50 kg each) to 120,000 bags (60 kg each) annually. A fully operational agro-processing facility is on the horizon, driven by promising partnerships.

Additionally, we’re exploring collaborations with cold-chain technology firms to establish a cold hub in Benue State, combating post-harvest spoilage. And I’m particularly excited about our “HER-exports” initiative, aiming to empower Nigerian women in export trade by 2025.

Our ultimate goal? To become the most sought-after agro-export company in West Africa by 2030, and we believe that with the right strategies and support, we can achieve it!

What role does sustainability play in your business model, and how do you incorporate it into your operations?”

At Ashidoo Exports, sustainability is at the core of our operations. We recognise that the agricultural sector can significantly impact the environment, and we are committed to minimising that footprint.

We incorporate sustainable practices by focusing on organic farming methods that avoid harmful pesticides and fertilizers. Additionally, we aim to empower local farmers by providing training on sustainable agricultural techniques that improve yield while preserving the ecosystem.

We are also exploring sustainable packaging solutions that reduce plastic use and enhance recyclability. By prioritizing sustainability, we not only contribute to environmental conservation but also attract eco-conscious consumers in international markets, enhancing our competitive edge.

In the current economic realities, investing in sustainable practices can also be a game changer for Nigerian businesses. It not only helps us to stand out in the global market but can also open doors to partnerships and funding opportunities focused on sustainability, ultimately driving growth and resilience in a challenging environment.

Share