Travel, tourism sector could potentially add $168bn to African economy – VFS Global

Alok Singhal, head of operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global

VFS Global, management team in Sub-Saharan Africa recently met some media representatives, to engage and explore recent advancements in visa application processes, and discuss strategies for tackling visa fraud and appointment scams in Nigeria. Alok Singhal, head of operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, in a travel advisory shares important travel advisory to Nigerian nationals on visa appointments and urges Nigerians to be alert and stay clear of fraud. He disclosed that applicants must be careful of agents and intermediaries who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment, and that appointments are free and available on its website. Excerpts by JOHN SALAU:

What is your general overview of the travels industry in Africa?

The surge in travel activity that began in 2022 has continued into 2024, with travel data showing promising trends. Outbound travel has rebounded last year to pre-pandemic levels, with tourism, family visits, and educational and business trips being the common reasons for outbound travel from Nigeria. Visa volumes for applications processed via VFS Global in Nigeria are already at 60 percent of the 2023 numbers after nearly doubling in 2023 over the previous year. Canada followed by China, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, as the top outbound travel destinations.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report in collaboration with VFS Global, the African Travel & Tourism sector could potentially add $168 billion to the African economy and create over 18 million new jobs. This growth depends on policies such as improving air infrastructure, visa facilitation, and tourism marketing. With the surge in travel demand from the country, visa applications submitted for various countries are at volumes higher than ever before. With this increased demand for visa application appointments, scammers pose as employees or associates of the organisation; or agents and intermediaries who promise an early appointment at an additional cost to embezzle jobseekers and innocent visa applicants alike.

What is VFS Global doing to control the narrative against scammers?

It is important for applicants to bear in mind that appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast and in conjunction with the Consulate’s internal capacity planning. Once scheduled, they are recommended to be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing your slot. We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment. With the presence of location pins and information on popular social media and search platforms, many such fraudsters create a fake presence using company credentials like logos, official name etc. and include their contact details in the details provided on these pages that deceive genuine travellers who mistake these details as the official presence of the company.

As part of the measures to curb such incidents, VFS Global has implemented the following measures: only applicants with a valid appointment will be permitted entry into the Centre premises. We implemented a facial recognition appointment booking system initially with one embassy process (Portugal application), others will be implemented soon after. Also, visa application form validation system to integrate the form reference number with appointment booking reference (Denmark application). OTP code is required to book the appointment to limit the intervention of agents (Canada application). Anti-fraud messages across social media platforms, on the appointment letter, call centre voice messages, advertisements/posters, among others. Therefore, we urge applicants to report any such instances by emailing the details to [email protected].

Taking into consideration the higher-than-expected waiting time for application processing due to the increased demand for outbound travel, VFS Global has implemented a series of measures like extended hours of operations, appointments and dedicated hours for submission and pick up of passports as well as additional waiting area for applicants requiring services at the Centre. Here are some key factors to remember while planning to apply for your visa this travel season:

Is VFS Global directly in control of appointment availability?

VFS Global manages only the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its governments. We do not play any role in the decision-making process of visas. This is the sole prerogative of the respective governments. The availability of visa appointments, mandatory documentation, and the visa application decision, including the processing time, are entirely at the discretion of the respective governments. Once scheduled, we highly recommend the applicants be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing their slot. Visa appointments are free and available only on www.vfsglobal.com on a first come first served basis.

What is your advisory on the time taken and why visa processing differs with each mission?

We recommend that each applicant check their turnaround timelines before applying. Opting for any optional, value-added services (such as Prime Time, Form-filling, or any other service) does not guarantee a quicker or more positive decision by the concerned Embassy/Consulate. On the other hand, premium services like Visa At Your Doorstep have increased over the past three years as more and more applicants seek the ease and convenience these services offer in their travel planning at an additional cost.

What would you list as some of the common reasons why applications get rejected?

The most common reason visa applications get rejected is due to incorrect or insufficient information submitted while applying for a visa. It is important to check the respective country websites by visiting our website www.vfsglobal.com, under the document checklist section. The optional form-filling service offered at an additional cost for some locations could ensure the correct information is updated.

Finally, what is covered in the VFS refund policy?

Our Refund Policy applies to any service fees and optional value-added service charges we collect from applicants as part of the visa process. This does not apply to visa and legalisation fees paid for the visa as it’s at the discretion of the respective visa-issuing government. Applicants are eligible for a refund if they have been charged more than once for the same service or if they have paid an excess sum if proof is provided. To apply for a refund, they must complete the Refund Request Form with the supporting documents online within 30 days from appointment cancellation. Refunds will be processed using the same mode of payment.

VFS Global started its operation in Nigeria in the year 2007. Our operational presence has grown over the past decade in the country to now service 16 Governments which include Austria, Canada, People Republic of China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, UAE and Ukraine to name a few, through a strong workforce of 200+ Nigerian nationals who are an integral part of our operations.