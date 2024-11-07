Timing, ‘wow factor’’ crucial in event management – Omowonuola

Omowonuola Agbabiaka is the founder and creative force behind Love and Harmony Events

Omowonuola Agbabiaka is the founder and creative force behind Love and Harmony Events. It is a premier event planning and management company that she has built into a decade-long legacy of excellence. As a dual graduate in Accountancy and Project Management, Omowonuola brings a unique blend of financial acumen and artistic vision to every event, transforming celebrations into unforgettable experiences that exceed her clients’ expectations. Omowonuola has distinguished Love and Harmony Events as a trendsetter in Nigeria’s thriving event industry. In this interview with Daniel Obi, she shares insights into her journey and the industry. Excerpts

From accountancy to creating magical moments – your journey is fascinating. Could you walk us through your transition into event planning and how your background in finance actually became your secret weapon in this industry?

Starting this company was actually born from my passion for creating memorable experiences. While I initially worked in a different field, I found myself constantly being the go-to person for organizing office events and family celebrations. What began as a side project quickly revealed a gap in the market for detail-oriented, professionally managed events. The business skills from my previous career proved invaluable – especially in budget management, vendor negotiations, and creating systematic approaches to event planning

After a decade of orchestrating countless events, what would you say is the invisible thread that weaves together a truly unforgettable experience? What elements do you consider non-negotiable?

The invisible thread is actually quite simple: it’s anticipation. Not just anticipating what could go wrong, but anticipating what could make each moment more special. The non-negotiables in our events are impeccable timing, seamless coordination, and what we call the ‘wow factor’ – that unexpected element that guests talk about long after the event. But most importantly, it’s about understanding that we’re not just planning events; we’re creating memories.

With Nigeria’s event industry experiencing remarkable growth, could you give us insight into its current market value and its potential trajectory over the next few years?

The events industry has seen remarkable transformation over the past decade. We’ve witnessed a shift from traditional, formulaic events to more personalized, experiential celebrations. With social media’s influence and increasing corporate event budgets, we’ve seen the industry grow substantially. The market has evolved from primarily handling weddings and birthday parties to now including elaborate corporate launches, international conferences, and hybrid events.

In a dynamic market like Nigeria, event planners face unique challenges. From infrastructure to cultural expectations – what are the most significant hurdles you’ve encountered, and how has Love and Harmony Events adapted to overcome them?

One of our biggest challenges has been managing the delicate balance between clients’ grand visions and practical limitations – whether those are budget constraints or logistical challenges. We’ve adapted by building strong relationships with reliable vendors, developing contingency plans for every aspect of an event, and investing in technology to streamline our processes. Weather has always been an unpredictable factor, so we’ve become experts at creating equally amazing indoor alternatives for outdoor events.

Event management has become a significant contributor to Nigeria’s service sector. From your perspective, how does this industry impact our economy?

The events industry is a significant economic multiplier. When we organize an event, we’re not just creating a celebration – we’re engaging caterers, decorators, photographers, entertainment providers, venues, and numerous other vendors. This creates a ripple effect in the economy. We’ve seen how one large event can provide income for dozens of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Can you share a behind-the-scenes story of a major event crisis you faced and how your team turned it into a triumph? What did this experience teach you about crisis management in events?

We had an event in the outskirts of Lagos where we had to install our own marquee, sound etc. We had completed our setups and sound checked with the resort powering our vendor squad by 11am for an event starting at 6pm. At 4.45pm to be precise, the box supplying power into our makeshift venue collapsed. Being out of Lagos, the team rushed out to get electrical engineers to fix the problem without notifying the clients and we activated backup generators, rerunning cables with all hands on ground to ensure that our clients and guests still had a memorable experience. Instead of panicking, we activated our backup vendor network, split the power source on different channels and the crisis was properly managed. It taught us that having strong industry relationships and multiple backup plans isn’t just good practice – it’s an essentials.

We’re seeing fascinating shifts in how people celebrate and gather. What emerging trends are reshaping Nigeria’s event landscape, and how is Love and Harmony Events staying ahead of these changes?

We’re seeing a fascinating shift toward more sustainable events – clients are increasingly conscious about environmental impact. There’s also a growing demand for hybrid events that combine in-person and virtual elements. Personalization has reached new heights, with clients wanting every element to tell their story. We’ve stayed ahead by investing in new technologies, building relationships with innovative vendors, and continuously educating ourselves about emerging trends.

In your decade-long journey, there must be one event that holds a special place in your heart. Could you share that story with us, and explain how it transformed your approach to event planning?

Reflecting on the last decade, It’s hard to pick just one event because every event has taught me something new and has left special memories with me. With each celebration, it continually redefines my approach to how I see and plan events. I take my time to understand each brief and then create unique visions for each client to represent their love-story or corporate brand or even milestones.

For the many young Nigerians who see event planning as their calling, what hard truths and inspiring insights would you share? What do you know now that you wish you’d known when you started Love and Harmony Events?

The hard truth about event planning is that it’s not just about having good taste or loving parties. It’s about being an excellent project manager, crisis manager, and people person all at once. You need to be detail-oriented yet flexible, creative yet practical.

My advice would be to: by assisting established planners to learn the ropes; Build a solid vendor network – they’re your event planning lifeline; Invest in systems and processes early; Always have backup plans for your backup plans; Remember that your reputation is built one event at a time. Most importantly, understand that this industry requires tremendous dedication – you’ll be working when others are celebrating.

