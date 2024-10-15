Strengthening U.S.- Nigeria trade and development, an interview with Director, USTDA

In a conversation with Elizabeth Musa, BusinessDay’s Video Content Lead, Enoh T. Eboh, Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), revealed her agency’s critical role in enhancing trade and development between Nigeria and the United States. With a strategic focus on infrastructure, healthcare, clean energy, and digital transformation, the USTDA is helping to create an environment where key projects can flourish and economic growth can thrive.

Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora

Eboh began by emphasising the vital role of the African diaspora in the U.S.’s trade and economic policies. Under the Biden administration, engagement with the African diaspora, particularly Nigerian professionals and entrepreneurs, has taken centre stage.

“President Biden’s advisory council on African diaspora engagement includes Nigerian members, demonstrating the significance this administration places on diaspora contributions,” she remarked.

The USTDA works closely with diaspora communities to drive development initiatives in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa. “We see the immense value of these global connections. The diaspora not only brings in remittances but also opens up opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer,” Hon. Eboh explained.

Infrastructure: The Pillar of Trade and Investment

At the core of USTDA’s mission in Nigeria is its focus on supporting large-scale infrastructure projects. Eboh highlighted how USTDA’s unique position allows it to de-risk significant infrastructure investments through grant funding. This funding supports the often-costly early stages of projects—feasibility studies, pilot programs, and technical assistance—essential to securing further investment.

“Our grants are crucial because they support the groundwork that makes projects viable,” Eboh noted. The focus on sustainable infrastructure also ensures that projects funded by USTDA contribute to long-term economic growth in Nigeria. “Whether in energy, transportation, or digital infrastructure, we are setting the stage for trade and investment to flourish.”

Success stories in healthcare

USTDA’s presence in Nigeria has been marked by impactful projects, particularly in the healthcare sector.

In 2022, USTDA signed three grants aimed at transforming healthcare access in Nigeria. One such initiative is the modernisation and upgrade of ten healthcare facilities under Lily Hospital Ltd., which, when completed, will serve 25,000 patients across the country.

Another vital project involves Cedacrest Hospital in Lagos, where USTDA is working to establish a comprehensive cancer care centre. This facility aims to offer state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment services to over 1,000 patients annually in Abuja. “Cancer care is critical, and we’re proud to be involved in a project that will make a real difference in people’s lives,” Hon. Eboh said.

USTDA is also supporting Mobile Health’s telemedicine initiative, which focuses on expanding healthcare access to remote areas through digital health solutions. “Telemedicine has proven to be an essential service in Nigeria, and our goal is to ensure this technology reaches even more people,” she added.

Advancing Digital Infrastructure

With the growing importance of connectivity in today’s economy, USTDA has made digital infrastructure a priority. Under President Biden’s Digital Transformation with Africa Initiative, the agency is funding several projects that aim to enhance Nigeria’s digital economy.

“Connectivity is the backbone of every economic activity today. From e-commerce to healthcare, everything depends on digital infrastructure,” Eboh explained.

One of the key objectives of USTDA’s digital initiatives is to improve access to affordable, reliable internet across Nigeria. This aligns with broader U.S. efforts to increase Africa’s participation in the global digital economy, particularly through innovative technologies that enhance connectivity.

Clean Energy: A Hybrid Approach

In the clean energy sector, USTDA has seen significant success with projects that combine solar and grid technology to power communities in a sustainable way. Eboh highlighted how these clean energy projects contribute to both environmental sustainability and economic development by reducing emissions and lowering energy costs.

“Our clean energy projects, such as those using hybrid solar technologies, are providing much-needed power while also addressing climate change,” she said. These projects are already yielding positive results, with solar-powered solutions enhancing electricity access for businesses and households alike.

Strategic Partnerships: The Key to Success

USTDA’s success in Nigeria is built on its strong partnerships with both the public and private sectors. “Partnerships are at the core of everything we do. We connect investors, technology suppliers, and infrastructure developers to collaborate on projects that drive economic growth,” Eboh emphasised.

One of the most noteworthy partnerships is with InfraCredit, Nigeria’s Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company. Through this collaboration, USTDA supports financing for projects using local currency, which makes them more sustainable in Nigeria’s market.

A recent success story involved a solar-based digital infrastructure project, where USTDA funded the preparatory work, and InfraCredit structured a Naira-based transaction that enabled the project to move forward.

“This collaboration with InfraCredit is an example of how we use every tool at our disposal to ensure projects are not just planned but also implemented,” she said.

Empowering Nigeria’s Youth

With Nigeria’s rapidly growing young population, USTDA is keenly aware of the need to create opportunities for youth. “The youth are our future, and they are incredibly focused, innovative, and eager to make a difference,” Eboh noted.

To support young entrepreneurs and professionals, USTDA is working to create an enabling environment through infrastructure, partnerships, and access to financing.

USTDA’s initiatives aim to provide young Nigerians with the tools they need to thrive in sectors such as digital technology, clean energy, and healthcare. By building an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, the agency hopes to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s youth, driving economic growth in the process.

Overcoming Challenges: The Financing Gap

Despite the progress made, challenges remain—chief among them is financing. Eboh stressed that without access to adequate financing, even the best-prepared projects can stall. “Financing is always on my mind. No matter how well you prepare, if you can’t secure financing, the project won’t move forward,” she said.

To address this, USTDA and its partners have developed innovative solutions, including local currency financing and collaborations with financial institutions like InfraCredit. These efforts ensure that projects in critical sectors like healthcare, energy, and infrastructure have the financial backing they need to succeed.

“Financing is a challenge, but with creative solutions and the right partnerships, we can make these projects a reality,” she concluded.

Conclusion

Eboh’s leadership of the USTDA underscores the agency’s commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria. Through a combination of strategic partnerships, innovative funding mechanisms, and a focus on key sectors like healthcare, digital infrastructure, and clean energy, the USTDA is laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Nigeria.

As these projects come to fruition, they will not only strengthen the ties between the U.S. and Nigeria but also provide lasting benefits for the country’s economy and its people.

